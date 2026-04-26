Retired IT Consultant Wins £1 Million on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Roman Dubowski becomes the seventh winner of the quiz show, answering 15 questions correctly and securing the top prize of £1 million. The episode featured a dramatic journey with lifelines used and a final, confident answer.

Roman Dubowski , a retired IT consultant, achieved a remarkable victory on the popular quiz show Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? on Sunday night, becoming the seventh winner in the show's history.

The episode, the first of a new series, saw Dubowski successfully navigate 15 challenging questions under the watchful eye of host Jeremy Clarkson. While he initially stumbled on the £1,000 question, requiring the use of his 'Ask The Audience' lifeline, he quickly regained his composure. A further lifeline, 'Phone A Friend', was utilized for the £4,000 question, with his sister providing the correct answer regarding Japanese fashion retailers.

From that point forward, Dubowski demonstrated an impressive breadth of knowledge, confidently answering questions spanning mythology, theatre, history, and geography. Dubowski’s journey to the million-pound prize was marked by both skill and a touch of humility. Before reaching the final question, he casually mentioned his plans to use any winnings for home improvements, prompting a playful remark from Clarkson about affording multiple kitchen renovations.

His expertise shone through on the £250,000 question, a test of Greek mythology, earning praise from the host who described him as a 'proper encyclopedia in a shirt'. He correctly identified X-Rays as the answer to the £500,000 question, showcasing his scientific knowledge. Entering the £1 million question with two lifelines remaining – a 50/50 and 'Ask The Host' – Dubowski faced a challenging question about a trademarked logo featured in literature and art.

After careful consideration and utilizing his 50/50 lifeline, narrowing the options to Bass Ale and Coca-Cola, he confidently selected Bass Ale, correctly recalling a painting by Manet depicting the logo. The win was met with confetti and a wave of emotion, though Dubowski remained remarkably calm, admitting the magnitude of his achievement hadn't fully sunk in. He immediately expressed his gratitude to his sister, whose assistance proved crucial during the earlier stages of the game.

Dubowski, who recently retired after a 34-year career as an IT analyst, initially aimed for a much smaller prize, considering £32,000 or £64,000 a 'fantastic result'. He emphasized his desire for the winnings to alleviate financial stress and enable a comfortable retirement, including a planned move to a new home and increased travel opportunities. Having applied to the show three times over two decades, Dubowski considered simply appearing on the program a victory in itself, encouraging others to apply.

ITV has revealed that this series is particularly dramatic, with another contestant reaching the £1 million question and another experiencing a significant loss of £186,000. The show has seen six previous winners, with Dubowski being the first since Jeremy Clarkson took over hosting duties in 2018





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Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? Roman Dubowski Jeremy Clarkson Quiz Show ITV

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