Retired IT Consultant Wins £1 Million on 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?' - And Now You Can Test Your Knowledge With Our Master Quiz!

Roman Dubowski becomes the seventh winner of the ITV show, answering 15 challenging questions correctly. Dailymail.com launches 'Master Quiz' inspired by the show, allowing readers to test their general knowledge.

Retired IT consultant Roman Dubowski achieved a remarkable feat on Sunday's premiere of the 35th series of ITV 's ' Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

', becoming the seventh contestant to win the top prize of £1 million. Dubowski, who had applied to the show on three separate occasions over more than two decades, described simply being selected as a participant as a significant accomplishment. He navigated through 15 challenging questions spanning diverse subjects like history, theatre, culinary arts (specifically mayonnaise), and the world of Harry Potter, ultimately answering the final million-pound question correctly within a mere two minutes.

While he initially stumbled on the £1,000 question, requiring the use of his 'Ask The Audience' lifeline, Dubowski demonstrated impressive knowledge and composure throughout the remainder of the game, even having a lifeline – 'Ask The Host' – remaining unused. The new series of 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

' promises excitement, with ITV teasing that two contestants will ultimately reach the coveted £1 million question. The questions themselves offer a fascinating glimpse into the breadth of knowledge tested on the show. From identifying the number of rings around Saturn (£100) to pinpointing the location where ice hockey is traditionally played (a rink, £200), and recognizing the term for a non-magic person in the Harry Potter universe (Muggle, £2K), the questions cover a wide range of topics.

Further challenges included identifying Elvis Presley’s home (Graceland, £500), the ingredients of mayonnaise (egg yolk, £1K), a Japanese fashion retailer (Uniqlo, £4K), a 14th-century historical event (the Black Death, £8K), and a metal that can be drawn into a thin wire (ductile, £10K). The difficulty escalated significantly as Dubowski progressed, tackling questions about the Theatre of the Absurd (Waiting for Godot, £64K), the source of the Rhone river (the Alps, £125K), and figures from Greek mythology (identifying Adonis as not a monster slayer, £250K).

Dubowski’s journey culminated in a final question that tested his knowledge of cultural history: identifying the trademarked logo described in James Joyce’s ‘Ulysses’ and depicted by renowned artists like Manet and Picasso (Bass Ale, £1M). His success highlights not only his extensive general knowledge but also his ability to perform under pressure. The show’s enduring popularity lies in its blend of intellectual challenge, dramatic tension, and the aspirational dream of winning a life-changing sum of money.

Dailymail.com now offers its own quiz, 'Master Quiz', inspired by the show, allowing readers to test their own knowledge against the same types of questions. This interactive feature provides a fun and engaging way to participate in the excitement surrounding 'Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

' and see how they measure up against the show’s contestants. The questions range in difficulty, mirroring the structure of the TV show, and cover similar subject areas, offering a comprehensive test of general knowledge. Can you answer all 15 questions correctly





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