Retired magistrate Peter Power was punched by Anthony Goodchild in the New Forest. The assault left Power injured and his car damaged after a dispute over slow driving.

Retired magistrate Peter Power was the victim of a violent assault in the New Forest on July 3, 2024, following a heated disagreement over his driving speed. Anthony Goodchild, a 58-year-old man from Bournemouth, Dorset, pursued Power's vehicle and attacked him after becoming enraged by what he perceived as slow driving on a country road. The incident, which was captured on dashcam footage, resulted in multiple injuries to Power and significant damage to his vehicle.

The Assault Mechanism And Immediate Trigger

On the afternoon of July 3, 2024, approximately at 12:35 pm, Peter Power was driving his Toyota RAV4 towards Emery Down in the New Forest. The court heard that Power was adhering strictly to the 40 mph speed limit, maintaining a pace between 37 mph and 39 mph. He was driving cautiously due to the presence of wildlife on the road, a hazard he was familiar with from his long residence in the area. Anthony Goodchild, driving a white car, began tailgating Power, filling the rear view mirror with his vehicle.

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Goodchild drove aggressively, weaving from left to right on a straight section of the road where there was ample space to pass. Instead of overtaking safely, he continued to close the distance. As the vehicles approached a left-hand bend, Power moved slightly away from the verge to create space. Goodchild then overtook Power on the bend and suddenly braked in front of him. Power described Goodchild as getting out of his car, seething with anger, and running toward him with clenched fists.

The physical confrontation occurred through the open window of Power's vehicle. Goodchild punched the 75-year-old victim in the head at least five times with what the court described as very strong blows. Power sustained a cut lip and a bruised eye from the assault. During the attack, Power informed Goodchild that he was a magistrate, a revelation that allegedly caused Goodchild to strike even harder. Power remained in his vehicle for safety, as exiting was not possible without exposing himself to further violence.

Victim Background And Professional Credentials

Peter Power is a retired senior police officer from New Scotland Yard with a distinguished career in law enforcement. His professional history includes duties at Buckingham Palace, highlighting his experience in high-profile security and policing roles. In addition to his police service, Power served as a magistrate in the Southampton area for more than ten years. This extensive background in the justice system makes the targeted nature of the attack particularly significant, as he was a known figure in legal circles.

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Power is also a trustee of several community organizations, including the New Forest Heritage Centre and his local village hall. His involvement in these charitable and historical preservation roles demonstrates his long-standing commitment to the local community. Despite his extensive experience in dealing with aggressive individuals, Power stated that he was genuinely frightened by Goodchild's actions. He noted that he had never seen Goodchild before in his life and had done nothing to provoke the aggression.

The disparity between the victim's calm, lawful driving and the attacker's irrational rage was a central theme of the prosecution's case. Power explained that he was frightened to brake while being tailgated, a standard safety recommendation in such situations. His decision to maintain his speed and position was made in the interest of safety, yet it was interpreted by Goodchild as an obstacle to be removed by force.

Legal Proceedings And Competing Narratives

Anthony Goodchild failed to appear for his trial at Weymouth Magistrates' Court, leading to the case proceeding in his absence. Despite his non-appearance, the court relied on summaries of his police interview and the statements of witnesses. Goodchild's lawyer, through a summary read by prosecutor Jason Spelman, admitted that Goodchild was the driver involved and that he was frustrated by the speed of Power's vehicle. Goodchild claimed he believed Power was driving at 25 mph, which he considered dangerously slow.

Goodchild's defense narrative asserted that he did not assault Power but only engaged in verbal aggression. He denied the charges of assault by beating and attempted criminal damage, stating that his kick to the car did not cause any damage. He also raised a counter-claim that Power had swerved and pushed his vehicle into the verge, causing his frustration. Goodchild requested to raise this complaint formally, suggesting that the incident was mutual and that Power was at fault for the road positioning.

Prosecutor Jason Spelman dismantled the defense's credibility by citing the dashcam evidence and Power's detailed account. The court found Power to be a credible and reliable witness, noting his clear recollection of the events and his consistent demeanor. The discrepancy between Goodchild's claim of no damage and the £900 repair cost for the vehicle bodywork was a critical factor in the court's assessment of the truth.

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Financial Damages And Victim Recovery

Following the assault, Peter Power drove himself to the hospital to seek medical attention for his injuries. The physical toll of the attack included visible wounds that required professional medical treatment. In addition to the bodily harm, Goodchild caused £900 worth of damage to Power's Toyota RAV4 by kicking the car. The damage was located on the off-side front area of the vehicle, consistent with Power's description of the attack.

The financial and emotional impact of the incident extended beyond the immediate moment of violence. Power spent time recovering from his injuries and dealing with the aftermath of the breach of his vehicle. The incident highlighted the vulnerability of drivers even when adhering to all traffic laws and safety guidelines. Power expressed confusion over why Goodchild chose to escalate a minor driving disagreement into a violent criminal act.

The court's findings affirmed that Goodchild's actions were unjustified and predatory. The absence of Goodchild at the trial did not prevent the bench from establishing the facts based on the overwhelming evidence provided by the victim and the technical recording. The case serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of road rage and the importance of dashcam technology in providing unbiased evidence of criminal behavior.

Sentencing Implications And Judicial Response

The chair of the bench, David Ruston, emphasized the reliability of Peter Power's testimony during the proceedings. The court's decision to proceed in Goodchild's absence was based on the strength of the prosecution's case and the lack of a credible defense narrative. Goodchild's denial of the physical assault and the damage was directly contradicted by the medical evidence and the repair estimates.

The case underscores the legal consequences of road rage incidents, particularly when they involve violence against individuals who are merely traveling lawfully. Power's background as a magistrate and former police officer added weight to his credibility, but the court's focus remained on the objective facts of the assault. The incident was not framed as a mutual dispute but as a one-sided attack initiated by Goodchild due to misplaced frustration.

As the case moves forward, the focus will likely shift to determining an appropriate sentence that reflects the severity of the physical assault and the property damage. Goodchild's failure to attend court may result in further legal penalties beyond those for the original charges. The incident has drawn attention to the need for stricter enforcement of laws against aggressive driving and road rage violence in the New Forest and across the UK.