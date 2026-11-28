Retired Metropolitan Police officer Peter Power criticizes Hampshire Police for prioritizing customer satisfaction surveys over investigating a violent road rage assault that left him injured.

Retired senior Metropolitan Police officer Peter Power has launched a scathing critique of the law enforcement response following a violent road rage assault in the New Forest. Mr Power argues that officers prioritized gathering customer satisfaction feedback over conducting a thorough criminal investigation into the attack that left him requiring hospital treatment.

The former officer, who served the Met Police for 22 years, stated that the constabulary had effectively lost its focus on crime fighting. He revealed that despite clear dashcam evidence and visible injuries, Hampshire Police took two weeks to assign an officer to his case and initially dropped all charges against the attacker.

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Anthony Goodchild, 58, became aggressive with Mr Power, 75, after the victim adhered to the 40mph speed limit on a remote lane in the New Forest. Video footage captured Goodchild tailgating the retired officer, overtaking him, and then repeatedly braking to provoke him. Goodchild was seen exiting his vehicle, seething with rage, and approaching the Toyota with clenched fists.

The situation escalated when Goodchild punched Mr Power in the head and face five times through the open window with strong blows. He then proceeded to kick the victim's car before the scene concluded. Mr Power dialled 999 and provided Hampshire Police with Goodchild's vehicle details and location, yet he was initially only issued a crime reference number.

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Prioritizing Feedback Over Investigation

A significant point of contention for Mr Power was the police procedure after he was treated at the hospital. When he contacted the authorities again from his hospital bed, he was asked to rate his satisfaction with the police performance. This request occurred despite the fact that no investigative action had yet been taken by the constabulary.

Mr Power was left to compile his own witness statement and submit dashcam footage, along with photographs of his injuries and vehicle damage, without dedicated officer support. He expressed deep disappointment, noting that the focus on performance metrics seemed disconnected from the primary objective of fulfilling law enforcement duties.

Evidence Ignored and Charges Dropped

Hampshire Police delayed assigning an officer to lead the investigation for two weeks and did not interview Anthony Goodchild until ten weeks after the incident. When the interview finally occurred, officers informed Mr Power that Goodchild had provided a compelling account and denied hitting him or damaging the car.

Based on this assertion, prosecutors initially decided not to bring charges, citing a lack of conclusive evidence beyond Mr Power's word against Goodchild's denial. The retired magistrate found this decision shocking given the extensive physical evidence available, including medical reports and independent assessments of the vehicle damage.

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Victims Right to Review and Legal Proceedings

Mr Power utilized the Victims' Right to Review scheme to appeal the decision not to prosecute. He lodged a formal complaint with Donna Jones, the Hampshire Police and Crime Commissioner, seeking a reconsideration of the case. His goal was to ensure public safety on lonely roads and prevent Goodchild from harming other motorists.

Goodchild was eventually charged with assault by beating and attempted criminal damage regarding the July 2024 incident. The case was brought before magistrates in Weymouth, Dorset, last week. Although Goodchild failed to attend the hearing, he was found guilty in his absence.

Ongoing Impact on the Victim

An arrest warrant has now been issued for Anthony Goodchild following his conviction. However, Mr Power stated that the legal outcome has provided no real sense of closure. He continues to face a 900 repair bill for his vehicle and describes the experience as leaving a taste of significant disappointment in the police service.

The retired officer, who lives near Lyndhurst, Hampshire, with his wife, emphasized that his frustration stems from the systemic issues within the force. He believes that the burden on police resources has fundamentally altered their approach to crime fighting, leaving victims to navigate the system alone.