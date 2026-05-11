Retired oncologist nurse battling cancer sells belongings to afford train fares

Donna Harvey, a retired oncologist nurse battling cancer, has been forced to sacrifice food and sell her belongings to cover train fares for her treatment in London. She has set up a GoFundMe page to help with the financial burden and is relying on donations to make it through.

A retired oncologist nurse battling cancer has been forced to sacrifice food and sell her belongings to afford the train into London for her treatment.

Donna Harvey, 75, was diagnosed with Sarcoma last December and the financial ramifications have been 'the worst part of it'. With her upcoming surgery next week, Ms Harvey will spend a month in the hospital to recover, but her main concern is still the finances over train fares. She is struggling to cover the train fares and has set up a GoFundMe page to assist with the travel costs





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