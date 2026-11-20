Brian MacKinnon attempted to extort a signed confession from retired medical professor Brian Whiting in Glasgow. This follows MacKinnon's history of impersonating a student to resume medical studies after being expelled.

Retired medical professor Brian Whiting and his wife Marlene, both in their eighties, faced a terrifying intrusion at their affluent Glasgow sandstone villa on the early hours of September 29, 2025. A masked intruder named Brian MacKinnon entered the home and threatened physical harm to Mrs. Whiting if her husband did not comply with his specific demands.

The Extortion Demand and Immediate Context

MacKinnon did not intend to steal material possessions from the elderly couple. Instead, he sought a signed confession from Professor Whiting. The document was meant to allege that decades earlier, Whiting had lied on television regarding the dismissal of MacKinnon from medical school due to failing exams. The prosecutor outlined this event as the sinister conclusion to a saga that began thirty years prior.

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The Origin of the 1993 Deception Scheme

The conflict originated in the spring of 1993, when a 29-year-old Brian MacKinnon was unable to accept his expulsion from medical school. He reinvented himself as a 16-year-old student named Brandon Lee to gain re-entry into his former school, Bearsden Academy in East Dunbartonshire. He claimed to be the son of a Canadian zoologist whose wife had died in a road accident.

MacKinnon forged references from supposed tutors and presented himself as an overseas student sent to live with his grandmother in Glasgow. In reality, he was preparing for his 30th birthday and living in the city with his recently widowed mother, May. He adopted the name Brandon from a character in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Lee from actor Christopher Lee.

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The Execution of the Impersonation at Bearsden Academy

The impostor successfully deceived the school administration by appearing urbane and well-educated. He claimed to have left his birth certificate at home, a detail the deputy rector accepted without issue. MacKinnon cultivated an image of boyish naivety mixed with adult maturity, which helped him win the admiration of students and staff alike.

He achieved five A grades, securing his spot at Dundee University for medical studies. However, he made errors regarding historical knowledge, such as mentioning Elvis Presley, who died in 1977. He also nearly saluted a classmate with the same name during morning register, raising slight suspicions among peers who nicknamed him thirty-something.

The Exposure and Consequences of the Con

The deception unraveled in 1995 when MacKinnon, now 32, holidayed in Tenerife with three teenage girls he had befriended. One girl saw his passport and informed her mother, who reported him to Bearsden Academy. Dundee University expelled him for deception, and the incident became a major news story.

While some viewed him as an anti-hero, MacKinnon saw it as a catastrophic failure to achieve his medical ambitions. He published an autobiography titled Rhesus Negative in 2016, detailing his deep-seated desire for greatness in medicine. This unresolved past has now led to the violent extortion attempt against Professor Whiting in Glasgow.