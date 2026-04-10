Retired Silversmith Embarks on Fifth Trip to Ukraine, Delivering Candle Stoves and Essential Aid

Mark Stevens, a retired silversmith from Shropshire, is preparing for his fifth journey to Ukraine, carrying essential supplies including candle stoves and a caravan. This trip reflects his dedication to providing practical help and a sense of hope to those impacted by the conflict.

Mark Stevens, a retired silversmith from Ludlow, Shropshire, is preparing for his fifth trip to Ukraine , this time with a truck and caravan loaded with essential supplies. Stevens has become known for his resourceful creation of temporary stoves made from candles, a vital source of heat and light for those affected by the ongoing conflict. He collects discarded candles from churches and shops, meticulously crafting them into stoves which are then boxed and sent to the front lines.

His commitment goes beyond simply providing the stoves; he also carries other supplies, aiming to offer solace and practical assistance to both military personnel and civilians facing extreme hardship. This dedication is fueled by the positive feedback he receives, which acts as a powerful motivator, driving him to continue his efforts.\This upcoming journey, scheduled for Saturday, will see Stevens travel in a truck towing a caravan, accompanied by volunteers from Macclesfield Ukrainian Aid, a Cheshire-based organization. The caravan itself is intended to serve a critical purpose: providing emergency accommodation and shelter for soldiers returning from the frontlines. The focus of this particular trip is the delivery of these essential resources to where they are needed most. Stevens emphasized the need for caravans in Ukraine, due to the lack of infrastructure. He further highlighted the significance of the candles and the stoves they make, providing both warmth and the ability to cook, a basic necessity for those who have been displaced or had their access to basic resources cut off. In addition to the stoves and caravan, Stevens is carrying a brand new generator donated by a woman from Shropshire. This valuable asset will be given to individuals in need. His efforts are not just about delivering physical aid but also about providing emotional support. Stevens stated, It just brings a light to me, it's a joy when I get feedback from people saying: 'Thank you for helping me, thank you for helping us, we are not alone.'\Stevens has already made four previous trips to Ukraine, demonstrating a sustained commitment to helping those affected by the war. His dedication has inspired him to seek donations of candles to further increase his impact. He explained the importance of the stoves he creates, emphasizing their practical utility in situations where power is unavailable. These stoves provide warmth, light, and the capability to cook food, making them invaluable for both military personnel in tents and civilians struggling to survive. He has witnessed first-hand the devastating effects of the conflict and his determination to offer aid is truly commendable. His work is a testament to the power of individual initiative and the compassion of those who are moved to help. Stevens’s efforts are not just about the stoves, caravans, and generators, but also about spreading a sense of hope and reminding people that they are not forgotten. The consistent positive feedback he receives from those he helps serves to reinforce his determination to go on helping the people of Ukraine





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Ukraine War Humanitarian Aid Candles Stoves Donations Volunteers Caravan Emergency Aid

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