Retreat from the Spotlight: Princess Beatrice with Edo, Amid Rumblings of Distance from Celebrity Friendships

Princess Beatrice, once a fixture on the London scene, is now somewhat retreating from the spotlight. Despite her close relationships with other royals and celebrities, her appearances at significant events have decreased. The distance from her relationships with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, who have come under criticism related to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, might explain this retreat.

Princess Beatrice was spotted striding ahead of Edo in London on Thursday. It has recently been reported that, given the House of York's recent tarnishing, Beatrice, the eldest daughter of Sarah Ferguson and Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, has somewhat retreated from the spotlight.

She and her husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi, frequently work in the United States, which might be a contributing factor. The couple was seen together for the first time in weeks for Poppy Delevingne's 40th birthday, but it seems that their marriage is on the rocks in the wake of the Epstein scandal





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Princess Beatrice Edo Mapelli Mozzi Jeffrey Epstein Scandal Distance From Celebrity Friends London Scene Celebrity Friendships

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