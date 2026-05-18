Retro Skechers Trainers Snag Deal on Amazon

Fans are rushing to snap up Skechers Women's Hotshot trainers at a reduced price on Amazon, offering a retro aesthetic in navy, black, and white. Reviews praise their versatility and 'all-day comfort' but not all comments are glowing, citing the shoe's fit.

Fans of the Skechers brand have been rushing to snap up a reduced pair on Amazon with a 'retro' aesthetic. Originally priced at £54, the Skechers Women's Hotshot trainers have been knocked to £34.42 (specifically in a size six in navy) and has also been reduced in other colours including black and white.

The trainers have a retro-inspired, court-style lace-up sneaker blending classic sporty aesthetics with 'all-day comfort'. They're praised for their 'versatile' look, and can be teamed up with summer dresses or trainers depending on your vibe. Features a smooth 'duraleather' (synthetic leather) upper with pigskin suede overlays and a contrast 'S' logo on the quarter. Inspired by a 'look of the past', the trainers have a retro aesthetic and now you can get them for a cheaper price.

For another slip-in trainer design, Debenhams is also reducing these Skechers ULTRA FLEX 3.0 Fixed Laced Slip-Ins in a cute mauve colourway. Originally priced at £89, back in the Amazon reviews for the Skechers, one shopper said: 'True to size fit. Very comfortable for walking. Bought for holiday to wear with shorts dresses and trousers.

' A second shopper said: 'As with all Skechers I have owned, no need to break them in. So comfy and lightweight. Spent all day walking in London and no sore feet.

' A third fan said: 'Excellent trainers. They are both lightweight and stylish. And at a very good price too.

' Not all reviewers were as pleased about the fit, which was reflected in a three-star review which read: 'Design is really nice but not so comfortable.





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Skechers Retro Navy Black White

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