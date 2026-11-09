Retrospective: The Career Trajectories of 2016 Golden Boy Shortlist Nominees

An analysis of the careers of players nominated for the 2016 Golden Boy award, tracking their journeys from early promise to their current status in football, including free agents, Champions League winners, and those affected by injuries.

A decade has passed since the 2016 Golden Boy award was bestowed upon Renato Sanches, a moment that marked the zenith of his early promise.

The prestigious accolade, voted on by a panel of European sports journalists to identify the best under-twenty-one footballer in the continent, saw Sanches defeat notable contenders such as Marcus Rashford and Kingsley Coman. At the time, Sanches was riding high on the momentum of leading Portugal to Euro 2016 victory and subsequently moving to Bayern Munich.

Also read Lionel Messi wins back-to-back MLS Golden Boot awards

Sanches Injury Problems Free Agent Status

However, the trajectory of his career has diverged sharply from that of his peers. Now twenty-nine years old and a free agent following his release from Paris Saint-Germain, Sanches has been haunted by persistent injuries. Despite this setback, he remains hopeful of a professional return in the upcoming January transfer window, illustrating the precarious nature of talent when physical durability is compromised. The landscape of the 2016 shortlist reveals a diverse mix of outcomes, ranging from global superstardom to obscurity.

Marco Asensio, another nominee that year, went on to secure three Champions League titles with Real Madrid before moving to PSG and eventually Fenerbahce. In contrast, Dele Alli, who was also recognized, left Como in September 2025 and is currently training independently, even utilizing streaming platforms to maintain visibility. Some careers have flourished through resilience; Julian Brandt, for instance, transitioned through Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Dortmund before impressing at Ajax in 2026.

Advertisement

Others, like Terence Kongolo and Boubacar Traore, have seen their paths interrupted by injuries or struggles to find consistent form at top-tier clubs, with Kongolo now playing in the Maltese league. Gabriel Boschilia, once a Brazilian prodigy, reinvented himself after a knee injury to become a standout player for Operario-PR. Reflecting on this cohort highlights the volatility of professional football careers.

2016 Golden Boy Nominees Diverse Career Paths

While players like Kingsley Coman have amassed an impressive trophy cabinet across PSG, Juventus, Bayern Munich, and now Al-Nassr, others like Christian Bazoer are currently free agents after leaving Konyaspor in 2026. The list includes Andreas Christensen, who won the Champions League with Chelsea and now plays for Barcelona, and Alex Telles, who was part of Botafogo's historic 2024 Copa Libertadores win. This retrospective serves as a stark reminder that early recognition does not guarantee sustained success.

Injuries, inconsistent form, and the relentless competition at the elite level mean that even those considered the brightest talents of their generation can find themselves without clubs or playing in lower divisions. The stories of these players underscore the fine line between fleeting fame and lasting legacy in the modern game.