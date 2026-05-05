Reuben Owen’s ‘Life in The Dales’ Returns with New Series and Mental Health Charity Focus

The popular Channel 5 show ‘Reuben Owen: Life in The Dales’ is back tonight, May 5th, with a new series dedicated to raising money for Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health charity. The team will restore a classic motorbike and undertake various rural projects.

Reuben Owen ’s popular Channel 5 show, ‘ Reuben Owen : Life in The Dales’, is set to return to screens tonight, May 5th, bringing with it not only the heartwarming restoration projects and rural life viewers have come to love, but also a significant charitable cause.

The 22-year-old Owen announced the new series’ premiere on social media, alongside a heartfelt message detailing the team’s commitment to raising funds for Andy’s Man Club, a vital organization dedicated to men’s mental health. This series marks a particularly poignant chapter for Owen and his team, as they intertwine their skilled craftsmanship with a powerful message of support and awareness. They have already successfully raised £2,560 for the charity, demonstrating a strong start to their fundraising efforts.

The decision to support Andy’s Man Club stems from a deeply moving story connected to one of the series’ restoration projects – a classic BSA motorbike donated by a family grieving the loss of a loved one to suicide. This personal connection underscores the importance of the cause and the team’s dedication to making a tangible difference.

The motorbike itself was auctioned as part of the series, generating over £1,400, a testament to the generosity of viewers and the resonance of the story. However, the team emphasizes that their work is far from over, and they continue to encourage donations to support Andy’s Man Club’s crucial services. Beyond the fundraising aspect, the new series promises a diverse range of projects showcasing the team’s versatility and connection to the local community.

Viewers will witness the meticulous restoration of the donated BSA motorbike, a project imbued with emotional weight and technical challenges. Simultaneously, the team will be tackling practical tasks for local farmers, including the construction of sturdy sheep pens. The initial episode highlights the difficulties encountered while sinking a gate post for the sheep pen, presenting a realistic portrayal of the challenges inherent in rural work.

The series also expands its scope to include environmental projects, with the team undertaking the ambitious task of digging a large nature pond in the Cumbrian countryside. This pond is designed to attract and support local wildlife, demonstrating the team’s commitment to preserving the natural beauty of the Dales.

Adding a personal touch, the series will also feature Reuben assisting his girlfriend Jess with the annual shearing of her impressive 300-strong flock of sheep, offering a glimpse into their shared life and work. The blend of restoration, community service, and personal moments promises a compelling and engaging viewing experience. The series consistently portrays a genuine and down-to-earth approach, resonating with audiences who appreciate authenticity and a strong sense of community.

The announcement of the new series has been met with enthusiastic responses from fans, eager to reconnect with Reuben and his team. Social media platforms have been flooded with messages of support and anticipation, with viewers expressing their delight at the show’s return. Many have praised the team’s natural charm and wholesome approach, highlighting their ability to connect with audiences on a personal level. Comments range from simple expressions of excitement to heartfelt acknowledgements of the show’s positive impact.

The first episode’s synopsis reveals a relatable struggle – the unexpected difficulties encountered during the sheep pen construction – hinting at the realistic and unscripted nature of the series. This authenticity is a key element of its appeal, allowing viewers to feel invested in the team’s successes and challenges.

‘Reuben Owen: Life in The Dales’ is more than just a restoration show; it’s a celebration of rural life, community spirit, and the importance of supporting mental health. The series is scheduled to air on Channel 5 at 8pm on Tuesday, May 5th, offering viewers a welcome escape to the picturesque landscapes of the Dales and a chance to support a worthy cause.

The combination of engaging projects, genuine personalities, and a meaningful charitable partnership makes this series a must-watch for fans old and new





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Reuben Owen Life In The Dales Channel 5 Andy’S Man Club Mental Health Restoration Rural Life Charity BSA Motorbike Cumbria

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