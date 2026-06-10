Reunion of Billionaire David Geffen and Former Husband David Armstrong Sparks Interest Post-Divorce

Billionaire David Geffen, 83, and his former husband David Armstrong, 33, were spotted together on Geffen's yacht in Spain shortly after settling their divorce. The pair's relationship, marked by a significant age gap and a contentious legal battle, continues to capture public attention.

Billionaire David Geffen and his former husband David Armstrong were seen together in Spain this week, marking a seemingly amicable reunion just months after finalizing their divorce.

Geffen, 83, whose net worth is estimated at $8.7 billion, appeared in good spirits as he conversed with Armstrong, 33, aboard his lavish $400 million yacht, Rising Sun, in Mallorca. The sighting is notable given the acrimonious legal disputes that surrounded their separation. The couple married in 2023 without a prenuptial agreement, and after less than two years, Geffen filed for divorce in May 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

Their separation date was listed as February 22, 2025, and a settlement was reportedly reached in April. Despite the courtroom battles, which included Armstrong accusing Geffen of employing a toxic mix of seduction and control to create a cycle of dependency, the former pair now appear to be on cordial terms. Armstrong was observed taking in the scenic views on deck before later departing for the United States.

This unexpected gathering follows Geffen's recent court filings confirming the settlement, though the specific terms remain confidential. The divorce proceedings were tumultuous, with Armstrong initiating a civil lawsuit in July 2025, alleging that Geffen failed to provide lifelong support and had evicted him from their New York residence, cutting off financial assistance.

In his lawsuit, Armstrong described the relationship as an exploitation of a vulnerable, marginalized individual by a powerful billionaire, referencing Geffen's public charitable persona contrasted with his alleged private actions. The suit also contained striking claims, such as Geffen forcing Armstrong to remove all body hair via laser and reacting angrily over an ingrown hair.

However, in a surprising turn, Armstrong dropped the lawsuit in October through his attorney Bryan Freedman, filing a motion to dismiss without prejudice, leaving open the possibility of refiling. Central to the dispute was spousal support; Armstrong argued that the $50,000 monthly offer from Geffen was insufficient compared to the $3 million monthly spending during their marriage.

The reunion on the yacht, a vessel known for hosting celebrities, suggests a resolution or at least a temporary truce between the two, though the exact nature of their current relationship remains unclear. Geffen, a prominent music and film industry figure, originally met Armstrong around 2016 before their marriage made headlines due to the 50-year age gap.

The lack of a prenup meant that community property laws would apply, potentially entitling Armstrong to half of the assets acquired during the marriage, likely influencing the settlement negotiations. The case has drawn public fascination, highlighting issues of power dynamics, wealth, and the rights of younger partners in age-gap relationships. While both parties have not commented publicly on the reunion, the sighting underscores the complex and evolving nature of their post-divorce interactions.

The $400 million yacht, Rising Sun, symbolizes Geffen's immense wealth and has been the setting for numerous high-profile gatherings, adding another layer of intrigue to this celebrity drama. As details of the settlement stay private, observers are left to speculate about the financial and personal agreements that have allowed the former couple to reunite peacefully, at least for the moment.

This development also raises questions about the validity of Armstrong's earlier explosive allegations and whether they were strategic moves in the legal negotiations. Ultimately, the story illustrates how even the most contentious divorces among the wealthy can see unexpected reversals, with personal relationships often defying simple narratives of victimhood and villainy. The ongoing media coverage reflects a broader cultural interest in the lives of billionaires and their younger companions, blending elements of romance, power, and wealth disparity.

For now, the image of Geffen and Armstrong chatting amiably on a luxury yacht serves as a striking conclusion to a chapter that began with legal warfare and dramatic claims





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David Geffen David Armstrong Divorce Reunion Yacht Lawsuit Spousal Support

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