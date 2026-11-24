A lifetime ban has been issued against Rev Dr Johnny Douglas following a tribunal ruling on his affair with a parishioner and abuse of his wife.

A lifetime ban from the church has been handed to Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, a married vicar found guilty of serious misconduct following an investigation into his personal conduct. The Church of England tribunal determined that Douglas engaged in inappropriate sexual intimacy with a vulnerable parishioner while simultaneously subjecting his wife to emotional and financial abuse. This decision concludes a lengthy legal and ecclesiastical process that has left the parish of St Paul's Swanley in Kent without ordained leadership for two years.

Tribunal Finds Lifetime Ban Justified

Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, aged fifty-one, was officially prohibited from ministry after the tribunal concluded his actions constituted behavior that any member of the public would regard as misconduct by a priest. The ruling mandates a prohibition for life, a severe penalty reserved for the most extreme circumstances where a temporary ban is deemed insufficient to protect the congregation and uphold the integrity of the clergy. Douglas had served as the vicar of St Paul's Swanley since 2018, having been ordained as a deacon in 2011 and as a priest in 2012.

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Sexual Misconduct With Vulnerable Parishioner

The tribunal heard detailed accounts of Douglas's relationship with a woman referred to in legal documents as XY, who sought his guidance as a member of the congregation. From April 2022 to December 2023, Douglas is alleged to have exploited his position of spiritual authority by engaging in a manipulative and dishonest relationship with XY. During this period, the pair reportedly shared an intimate encounter on a rocking chair, which XY described in testimony as their "rocking chair togetherness" and characterized as "very beautiful and delicious."

Complicating the case was the discovery that Douglas was simultaneously involved with another local woman. XY confronted Douglas at the vicarage at St Paul's Swanley in Kent, storming into his office to investigate her suspicions. The confrontation revealed his love rival hiding underneath a desk, a event that dismantled the secrecy Douglas maintained over his extramarital affairs. Douglas denied any sexual intimacy with XY, arguing that their private messages merely referred to sitting together at a social party, a claim the tribunal rejected.

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Abusive Marriage And Divorce Proceedings

While his secret relationships were unfolding, Douglas's marriage to his wife, Julie, was deteriorating under what the tribunal described as coercive and controlling behavior. He was accused of shouting at her in an abusive manner and subjecting her to both emotional and financial abuse throughout their union. Douglas allegedly made vexatious complaints about Julie to her employer and to the charity where she served as a trustee, actions that significantly damaged her professional standing and personal security.

The strain on their relationship became medically evident in 2021 when stress caused Julie's blood pressure to soar, leading the couple to live apart within their own home. Julie eventually moved out later that year, though she initially expressed a desire to save the marriage. The couple finalized their divorce in 2024, just months before Douglas was suspended from his position by the Bishop of Rochester. The suspension was accompanied by advice issued to parishioners stating they should have no contact with the former vicar.

Devastating Impact On Victims And Community

Julie Douglas described the profound and multifaceted devastation caused by the end of her marriage and the subsequent public revelation of her husband's misconduct. She reported losing her husband, her home, her role as a clergy spouse, and the entire church community in which she had served for many years. The tribunal noted that she suffered repeated attacks on her character, integrity, and professional reputation, leaving her with a severe loss of sense of security and isolation from her faith community.

XY also provided testimony regarding the severe psychological toll of the affair, stating that she was isolated and lost numerous friends during the relationship. She reported losing a significant amount of weight, suffering from extreme anxiety, and finding it incredibly difficult to trust others, particularly those in leadership positions. The insistence on secrecy left her without support networks to seek help, resulting in her eventual departure from the church and the Hextable community. The tribunal emphasized that his ministry had previously been fruitful, with many coming to faith and churches growing in number, but his personal conduct ultimately destroyed that legacy.