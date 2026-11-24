Former St Paul's Swanley vicar Rev Dr Johnny Douglas has been issued a lifetime prohibition following a tribunal ruling on his abusive conduct toward his wife and exploitation of a parishioner.

The Church of England tribunal has issued a lifetime prohibition order against Rev Dr Johnny Douglas, 51, effectively banning him from ministry permanently. The former vicar of St Paul's Swanley in Kent faced findings of serious misconduct involving emotional abuse toward his wife and the sexual exploitation of a vulnerable parishioner. This decisive action concludes a protracted legal process that began when Douglas was suspended by the Bishop of Rochester in 2024.

Tribunal Findings on Coercive Behavior

A disciplinary panel determined that Rev Dr Johnny Douglas engaged in behavior that any reasonable member of the public would classify as serious misconduct by a priest. The tribunal specifically found that Douglas was coercive and controlling toward his wife, Julie Douglas, subjecting her to emotional and financial abuse throughout their marriage. These findings included instances where he shouted in an abusive manner and filed vexatious complaints about her to her employer and a charity board.

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The deterioration of the domestic relationship escalated significantly during 2021, causing Julie Douglas to experience severe health issues including soaring blood pressure due to stress. The couple began living apart within the same residence before Julie Douglas eventually moved out of the marital home toward the end of that year. Despite her desire to rescue the marriage, the environment had become untenable, leading to a finalized divorce in 2024.

Exploitation of Parishioner Under guise of Support

Shortly after the separation from his wife, Rev Dr Johnny Douglas initiated an improper relationship with a parishioner identified in court documents as XY. The tribunal heard evidence that Douglas manipulated this woman while she sought spiritual support, crossing professional boundaries to engage in intimate conduct. This relationship spanned from April 2022 to December 2023 and involved dishonest and manipulative tactics that isolated XY from her community.

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The most egregious incident occurred when XY confronted Rev Dr Johnny Douglas in his office at St Paul's Swanley, suspecting he was seeing another lover. Upon investigation, she discovered a woman hiding beneath a desk. This discovery followed a sexual encounter between Douglas and XY in a rocking chair, which XY described in her testimony as a beautiful and delicious experience. Douglas denied sexual intimacy with the second woman, claiming messages were merely about social gatherings, but the tribunal found his actions constituted taking advantage of a vulnerable person.

Impact on Victims and Community Standing

The psychological toll on the victims was described as profound and long-lasting. Julie Douglas stated that the marriage breakdown resulted in the loss of her home, her role as a clergy spouse, and her entire church community. She emphasized that repeated attacks on her character and professional integrity caused deep pain and a sense of insecurity that affected every aspect of her life. The divorce left her without the support network she had served for many years.

XY reported significant personal deterioration, including severe anxiety, substantial weight loss, and the loss of friendships due to forced secrecy. She explained that the requirement to keep the relationship hidden prevented her from seeking help or confiding in others. The betrayal of trust led her to leave the church community in Hextable, where she felt unable to explain her absence to former friends and colleagues.

Prohibition Order and Future Implications

The tribunal imposed a lifetime prohibition, a penalty reserved for the most serious circumstances where temporary bans are deemed insufficient to protect the public and the church. This decision means Rev Dr Johnny Douglas cannot hold any office in the Church of England again. The Diocese of Rochester confirmed that parishioners had been advised to have no contact with him during the investigation period.

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Despite the tribunal acknowledging that Douglas's ministry had been fruitful and that he had helped many people come to faith, the misconduct overshadowed his professional achievements. His ordination as a deacon in 2011 and as a priest in 2012, followed by his role as vicar of St Paul's Swanley from 2018, could not mitigate the severity of the abuse. The church has remained without a vicar at the parish for two years following his suspension in 2024.