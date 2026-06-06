Revealed: Secret 1995 Meeting Between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana

A new book uncovers the details of a clandestine 1995 meeting at the Carlyle Hotel between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Princess Diana, where Kennedy attempted to persuade the recently separated royal to appear on the cover of his magazine George, and the personal motivations behind her refusal.

They were two of the most eligible people on the planet, having an intimate rendezvous at a storied New York hotel. But John F Kennedy Jr and a newly separated Princess Diana were not having a romantic assignation - much to the disappointment of fans who saw the pairing as a match made in celebrity heaven.

Instead, Kennedy was wooing Diana for a very different reason - to persuade her to pose for the cover of his new political lifestyle magazine George. And a new book has revealed exactly what happened during that top secret meeting - and the mischievous reason Diana met with, and ultimately turned down, the Sexiest Man Alive.

According to The Kennedys and the Windsors by Caroline Hallemann, John Jr was nervous about meeting the princess in the December of 1995 but didn't waste any time on small talk as he made his pitch.

'John had brought along with him several ideas for the cover shoot,' writes Hallemann. 'One featured her wearing a three-corner hat like one from the Revolutionary War, another, oddly enough, showed her in the back of a limousine with the window rolled halfway up, in an attempt to avoid photographers. ' That vision was to prove tragically prescient as the princess famously died less than two years later as her drunk driver attempted to evade paparazzi in Paris.

Diana was newly separated from Prince Charles when she met Kennedy at the Carlyle Hotel; John had brought along with him several ideas for the proposed cover shoot Around the time of their meeting, Kennedy had been anointed the Sexiest Man Alive John Jr didn't know it but, the conversation was apparently over before it even started, as the book reveals, Diana had already made up her mind to refuse him.

'She needed the magazine to be a success before she'd publicly front it,' writes Hallemann, 'and even with a Kennedy at the helm of the publication, that was hardly a guaranteed prospect. ' She quotes the princess as saying: 'Well, you know, this is all very nice, John. Thank you. But I hope you'll forgive me if I don't take up the opportunity this time, but would love to maybe for your 50th or your 100th issue or something.

' So why did she take the meeting with Kennedy in the first place? According to her private secretary Patrick Jephson, who was present at the time, and magazine editor Tina Brown, who interviewed the princess just weeks before her death, one of the reasons was because she admired the way Kennedy coped with life in the spotlight and wanted to emulate that for her sons William and Harry.

'I'm hoping he'll grow up to be as smart about it as John Kennedy Jr,' Diana had told Brown of William. 'I want William to be able to handle things as well as John does. ' But there was another, altogether more naughty explanation for agreeing to the meeting: she allegedly wanted to make her sister-in-law Sarah, the Duchess of York and then wife of the now disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, jealous.

'The princess's wish to meet America's most eligible bachelor owed more than a bit to the fact that he was at the time a particular pin-up of Fergie's' Jephson later wrote. The pair may not have hit it off romantically, but Kennedy was still at least a little smitten by the glamorous Diana. When he got back to the offices of George, he was met with a chorus of questions: 'What was she like?

' his editors wanted to know. 'Well, she said no,' Kennedy told them. 'But she had a great pair of legs.

' One of the reasons Diana wanted to meet John Jr was because she wanted to emulate the way Jackie had raised her children in the spotlight (photographed with William) 'I want William to be able to handle things as well as John does,' she once said (Jackie photographed with John Jr in 1967) She may have refused JFK Jr, but he was still taken by Diana's legs, he told editors at George Hallemann's book examines the parallels between both dynasties - the Windsors and Kennedys; one born, one made - as well as the surprising bonds that developed between them.

One occasion that took the author by surprise was a sweetly human moment on the day of President John F Kennedy's funeral in November 1963. Jackie Kennedy was hosting an event for diplomats in the White House following the service at Arlington.

For most of the day the grieving First Lady had kept her composure, but when Irish president Eamon de Valera quoted a moving Gerald Griffin poem - one President Kennedy had memorized and which spoke of a river returning to its home - 'her polished facade… fell, and she started to cry.

' Writes Halleman: 'Ducking into her husband's bedroom for a moment alone to compose herself, she was surprised and a little embarrassed to find her son playing with Prince Philip on the floor. Philip, blushing, immediately shared that John Jr reminded him of his own son.

'"I've got one like that,"' he had told the Kennedys' nanny Maud Shaw earlier in the reception when he saw her chasing John Jr down the second-floor corrido





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