Revelate Introduces Upgraded Mag-Tank and Extended Play Top Tube Bags

Revelate has given its popular Mag-Tank top tube bag a major overhaul after nine years. The new version boasts improved weather protection, stability, and ease of attachment. The Mag-Tank FastTrack features a quick-release attachment system, making it even easier to install and remove. Revelate has also introduced the Extended Play bags, the brand's largest capacity top tube bags to date, with 14-inch and 18-inch sizes.

Revelate has given its popular Mag-Tank top tube bag a major overhaul after nine years. The new version boasts improved weather protection, stability, and ease of attachment.

The Mag-Tank FastTrack features a quick-release attachment system, making it even easier to install and remove. Revelate has also introduced the Extended Play bags, the brand's largest capacity top tube bags to date, with 14-inch and 18-inch sizes. These bags offer 1.5 and 2.0 liters of storage capacity, respectively. The updated Mag-Tank has a more weather-resistant material, construction, and flap design, with an easy-to-use Fidlock buckle.

The new Mag-Tank is made with a 210 D TPU-laminated nylon ripstop material with RF-welded seams and a new fitted lid. It features a removable TPU liner, an HDPE plastic stiffening plate, and an internal key clip. The Mag-Tank FastTrack has a low-profile FastTrack system that bolts a bracket to any bike with top-tube mounts and allows for quick and easy attachment and removal.

The Extended Play bags are made with the same durable 210 D TPU-laminated nylon ripstop and welded seam construction as the Mag-Tank. They also include the removable TPU liner for quick and easy cleaning. These larger bags feature molded-tooth zippers and have a formed internal structure to add stability. Revelate's new Mag-Tank, Mag-Tank FastTrack, and Extended Play top tube bags are available now





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Revelate Mag-Tank Extended Play Top Tube Bags Cycling

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