Reverend Fred Nile, NSW's longest-serving parliamentarian and Christian Democratic Party leader, has died at 92. Tributes pour in as calls grow for a state funeral.

Reverend Fred Nile, who held the distinction of being New South Wales' longest-serving parliamentarian, has died at the age of 92. The Christian Democratic Party national president and former NSW Legislative Council member passed away peacefully on November 21.

Decades of Service and Political Legacy

A statement released by the Nile family confirmed the passing of Revd the Hon. Frederick John Nile, describing the loss with deep sadness. He served in the upper house for more than four decades, leaving a significant mark on the state's political landscape. His tenure as a member of the NSW Legislative Council spanned 41 years, making him a constant presence in local governance.

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Tributes and Calls for State Funeral

NSW Libertarian MLC John Ruddick was among the first political figures to publicly honor his colleague. Speaking to Radio 2GB on Sunday, Ruddick described the death as the end of an era for New South Wales and the people of the state. He emphasized that Nile was a very significant figure in politics for a very long time.

Ruddick, who entered the upper house only after Nile retired, noted that he had remained close to the veteran politician and his family. The Libertarian MLC praised Nile's decades of public service and his personal character. He specifically mentioned that Nile had been a very significant figure in our politics for a very long time.

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Next Steps and Official Recognition

John Ruddick called on the NSW government and Premier Chris Minns to consider honoring the deceased with a state funeral. He argued that it is not often that someone who has been in parliament for 41 years passes away. Ruddick expressed hope that the Premier could organize such a tribute given the length and impact of Nile's career.

The call for official recognition highlights the unique position Nile held in the state's history. His death marks the end of a specific chapter in New South Wales legislative history. The community and political peers are now reflecting on the long tenure of one of the state's most enduring figures.

Impact on NSW Political Landscape

The passing of Reverend Fred Nile removes one of the most recognizable faces from the NSW Legislative Council. His leadership of the Christian Democratic Party defined a specific segment of Australian political conservatism for decades. The loss is felt deeply by those who served alongside him and by the constituents he represented.

Ruddick described the current day as a very sad day for the region. The tribute paid to Nile underscores the respect he commanded across party lines. His death leaves a void in the political structure of New South Wales that is difficult to fill.