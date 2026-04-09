Reverend Richard Coles Shares Weight Loss Success and Hearing Aid Journey

Former Communards star Reverend Richard Coles reveals weight loss using injections and discusses his hearing loss struggles stemming from his music career.

Reverend Richard Coles has shared insights into his recent health journey, revealing a significant weight loss achieved through the use of weight loss injections. The former Communards star, now 64, candidly discussed his experience with Mounjaro , a medication that has helped him shed a substantial amount of weight. He acknowledged noticing an increase in his weight, particularly after discontinuing his regular walks following the loss of his beloved dog.

This led him to explore alternative approaches to managing his weight, culminating in his decision to try weight loss jabs. In a conversation with The Mirror, he expressed his satisfaction with the results, highlighting the convenience and effectiveness of the treatment. He quipped about his enjoyment of food and wine as contributing factors to his weight gain, but indicated a positive turn with the medication, stating that he's experienced around 15% body weight reduction. This treatment was a personal gift to himself for his 63rd birthday. Further, he is now looking forward to having a new dog, although this is met with some internal disagreement from his partner.\Beyond weight management, Reverend Coles has also opened up about his hearing difficulties, attributing them to his vibrant music career in the 1980s. He emphasized the damaging effects of the loud environment associated with his time in the music industry. The artist mentioned the use of hearing aids to mitigate this issue. He recounted the audiologist's assessment process, highlighting the significant hearing loss he experienced, particularly in the higher frequency ranges. He noted how the hearing aids have dramatically improved his ability to enjoy music and engage in conversations, even at performances by the Brighton Philharmonic Orchestra and Festival Chorus. He detailed his initial skepticism, as he had questioned if the hearing aids would offer a minor enhancement or a real change. The result of using the new technology has been life-changing. He realized their benefits during the performance of Walton's Belshazzar's Feast. He also noticed improvement in his piano playing ability and speech, thanks to the hearing aids. Despite the improvements, he still encounters difficulties in noisy environments, such as packed restaurants, which he navigates by opting for less crowded establishments and by choosing off-peak times.\Reverend Richard Coles' journey reflects his openness to exploring medical solutions for his health and highlights his ability to adapt to changes in his life. He also reflects on his time in music, revealing that he received a warning about protecting his hearing from George Martin, the Beatles producer. This warning, given over 40 years ago, underscored the importance of hearing protection for those in the music industry. Coles, who gained fame as a member of Bronski Beat before forming The Communards with Jimmy Somerville, acknowledges the impact of his career on his well-being. The duo's success, including their hit single 'Don't Leave Me This Way,' brought him considerable exposure, but also exposed him to environments that would eventually lead to hearing problems. Coles now advises younger musicians to prioritize their hearing health, echoing the advice he received from Martin. His reflections offer an interesting look into the challenges and the lifestyle of someone whose path has spanned both a successful career in the music industry and a life of public service





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Richard Coles Weight Loss Hearing Aids Mounjaro Music Career

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