Revised Plans Unveiled for New Neighbourhood Development in Radcliffe

Westchurch Homes submits revised plans for a residential development of 77 flats and houses near the Irwell and Croal rivers in Radcliffe, following initial plans for 87 homes. The project faces environmental considerations, including flood risk assessments, and is located outside the green belt. Public comments are accepted until September 22nd.

Revised plans have been submitted for a residential development, dubbed a ‘new neighbourhood’, comprising 77 flats and houses located between two rivers. The proposed development, spearheaded by Westchurch Homes, is situated off Dumers Lane, near the Bealey industrial estate in Radcliffe . This revised proposal represents a reduction in the number of dwellings, as the initial plan had sought permission for 87 homes.

Documents supporting the application delineate the site's current state, describing it as a mixture of hard-standing yards used for bus and vehicle storage, industrial buildings, a car wash and forecourt, and an unmanaged landscape consisting of neutral grassland, bramble scrub, and scattered, self-seeded trees. For those seeking further details, including planning applications, information on traffic and road diversions, layout alterations, and additional specifics, the Public Notices Portal offers comprehensive resources. The location also includes existing houses along the south-eastern frontage, facing Dumers Lane, and is conveniently located in proximity to two rivers, the Irwell and Croal, enhancing its appeal. Westchurch’s plans encompass a diverse range of housing types, featuring flats alongside terraced, detached, and semi-detached houses to cater to varied preferences and needs of the future residents. \Environmental considerations have played a prominent role in the planning process. Earlier this year, the Environment Agency (EA) initially expressed concerns regarding the application, stating an objection and recommending refusal of planning permission due to the absence of an acceptable flood risk assessment. The EA highlighted the need for a thorough evaluation of potential flooding hazards. However, in a subsequent response, the developer addressed the EA’s concerns, emphasizing that the existing flood maps for planning do not accurately reflect the benefits provided by the recently constructed Radcliffe and Redvales Flood Alleviation Scheme. This scheme is designed to offer robust protection against flooding in the area. The developer further explained that the flood maps, which are used for planning purposes, are anticipated to be updated later in the year to accurately reflect the current reduced flood risk. This discrepancy between the current protective measures and the outdated flood maps means that the existing maps present a more pessimistic scenario than what actually exists, potentially causing unnecessary concern. The proposed development is expected to integrate 142 parking spaces to accommodate residents and their visitors. Further information on this, and other political topics can be found by signing up to the MEN Politics newsletter Due North.\The developer has highlighted the sustainability of the site, positioning it as a suitable location for housing within the urban area, particularly as it is situated outside the green belt. This suggests that the project aligns with urban planning principles aimed at efficient land use and reduced urban sprawl. The local council is currently accepting comments and objections related to the application until September 22nd. The planning department at Bury Council will then review the plans, taking into consideration the feedback received from the public and other relevant stakeholders. The outcome of the planning process will significantly impact the future of the site, and the realization of the ‘new neighbourhood’ proposed by Westchurch Homes, which will provide a new housing option for the local population. Interested parties are encouraged to access the Public Notices Portal for the most up-to-date information and updates





MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Radcliffe Housing Development Planning Application Flood Risk Environment Agency

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Paul Hollywood's over-baked home plans are thrown outPaul Hollywood, 59, and second wife Melissa, had hoped to replace a dilapidated conservatory with a 'pavilion-style' extension - but council officers have turned down the plans.

Read more »

Irvine hotel's improvement plans are put on iceA site visit has been arranged after objections were made.

Read more »

Bongo's Bingo announces huge plans for Christmas and New Year events in Preston'Forget a boring beige Christmas' is the message from organisers

Read more »

Corrie fan favourite 'unveiled' as character to be killed off but it's not BillyCoronation Street fans are convinced they know which character will be killed off in the new year, as part of the historic crossover with Emmerdale in early 2026

Read more »

Love Island winner's next TV role unveiled as she joins Netflix showThe brand new series will be premiering on Netflix this month, prefect for fans of Big Brother

Read more »

Corrie Becky Swain's other child on cobbles 'unveiled' and Betsy will be flooredCoronation Street fans are convinced that Becky Swain has another daughter and they reckon they know the identity of the tot

Read more »