Revisiting Savings Goals for Premium Bonds Holders

Premium Bonds holders are advised to review their savings goals due to recent changes in the rules of the scheme. Popular among savers, Premium Bonds offer the potential to win substantial prizes each month. Now is an opportune time to revisit one's savings and understand the changes in probability of success, odds of winning, and changes to the prize fund rate.

Premium Bonds holders may want to review their savings goals as NS&I has recently made some key changes to the rules of the scheme. Popular among savers, Premium Bonds allow individuals to potentially win substantial prizes each month, up to £1million.

Each £1 Bond enters a monthly prize draw with an equal likelihood of being matched with a prize. The probability of success is relatively modest at 23,000 to one for each £1 Bond.

However, one can also claim a prize worth more than £50,000 or even £1million. If one secured a prize in the recent draw but it hasn't materialized yet, it's advisable to check one's account. NS&I usually pays prizes around the seventh working day of the month, and if funds haven't cleared, it's wise to call NS&I to confirm the payment details. There have been changes to the previous odds of winning, and the prize fund rate has been cut.

With alternative savings options emerging, it's essential to clarify savings goals before choosing the right account. A regular savings account paying over 7 per cent can build up the savings habit, and an ISA equivalent can protect hard-earned cash from tax if it is needed for an emergency fund





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Premium Bonds Savings Goals Chances Winning Payments And Prizes Alternative Savings Options

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