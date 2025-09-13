Revolution Beauty Unveils Two Festive Advent Calendars for 2025

Get ready for the holiday season with Revolution Beauty's two new advent calendars, full of make-up must-haves at affordable prices.

Summer may be over, but the anticipation for the festive season is heating up! And that means one thing for beauty lovers: Advent calendar season is officially here. Joining the ranks of popular brands like ASOS, LookFantastic, and Glossybox, Revolution Beauty has unveiled its own festive lineup, offering not one, but two advent calendar s brimming with affordable beauty treasures.

One of the standout options is the Revolution Beauty Makeup Advent Calendar 2025, available at Revolution Beauty and Boots for £42.50 (down from £50). This calendar promises 24 days of makeup must-haves, including a mix of tools and products. Ten full-sized goodies are nestled amongst the compartments, alongside a carefully curated selection of bestsellers, exciting new launches, and exclusive products The brand emphasizes its commitment to ethical beauty by stating that all the treats within the calendar are 100% cruelty-free and vegan. With a total value exceeding £100, this calendar is packed with essential makeup items, ranging from creamy lipsticks and lip oils, to sparkling highlighters, brushes, liners, and trending essentials. Revolution made the exciting announcement via Instagram, teasing their eager followers with the news: 'Stop. Our best-selling Advent Calendar is BACK and and better than ever!' The magenta pink container, adorned with Revolution's signature star design, will unfold to reveal the treasures within. Social media buzzed with excitement as followers flocked to express their enthusiasm for the launch, with comments like 'Can't wait to see what's inside' and 'So exciting. I'm gonna need this omg'. Revolution Beauty’s Makeup Advent Calendar 2025 isn't the only festive countdown from the brand. Their newest addition is The Superdrug Edit Advent Calendar, available at Superdrug for £40 and valued at £102.43. This 'Magical Makeup Beauty Advent Calendar' will also offer 24 beauty surprises, with glimpses hinting at eyeshadow palettes, lipsticks, eyeliner, and other beauty delights





OK_Magazine / 🏆 12. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Revolution Beauty Advent Calendar Makeup Beauty Christmas Holidays

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at MisanoYamaha presents its new V4 MotoGP prototype ahead of this weekend’s Misano round.

Read more »

Burger King unveils its most premium burger yetBurger King® UK has items on its menu to suit a variety of tastes. Now it launches its most premium product to date - The Wagyu.

Read more »

Caroline Hirons' Skin Rocks Unveils 'The Amplifier' Essence: A Hydration Hero That Boosts Other Skincare ProductsSkincare guru Caroline Hirons launches The Amplifier, a new essence from her brand Skin Rocks, designed to enhance the performance of other skincare products. The Amplifier is packed with active ingredients to boost your retinoids, vitamin C, antioxidants, and peptides for a noticeably brighter, healthier complexion.

Read more »

Next rivals Boots No7 with two advent calendars worth almost four times as muchNext has released not one but two beauty advent calendars, offering savings of up to £594

Read more »

Revolution Beauty's advent calendars are back for 2025Revolution's festive offerings contain heaps of affordable beauty buys - and one of them is on sale

Read more »

Triennale Milano unveils Gioco, a new creative space for kidsTianna Williams is Wallpaper’s staff writer. When she isn’t writing extensively across varying content pillars, ranging from design and architecture to travel and art, she also helps put together the daily newsletter.

Read more »