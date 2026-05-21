The July 17, 2026 news text contains six topics including a UEFA Europa League win, Prince William's celebration, a sporting achievement, dairy cows' ability to recognize human faces, potential means of shaping housing policy, and the potential impact of taking statins.

If Blair had a business card, it almost certainly wouldn’t have sufficient room for his many titles, chief among them assistant to the president and deputy chief of staff for legislative, political and public affairs.

Fans showed their joy last night as they celebrated Villa’s first major cup win in 30 years, after a victory over Freiburg in the Europa League. A long-time supporter of the club, Prince William was among the fans celebrating in Istanbul last night. Winning goals were scored by Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendia and England international Morgan Rogers for a 3-0 win. Southampton have been kicked out of the Championship playoffs after being found guilty of spying on semi-final opponents Middlesbrough.

Dairy cows live in close contact with humans from birth and can distinguish human faces. Andy Burnham has been a key policy area during his time at the top of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority. Statins are the most commonly prescribed drug in the UK with around 8 million people taking them. Taking supplements to prevent bone breaks does not help, according to new research.

Newborn babies start sleeping through the night from four weeks after birth, according to new studies





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