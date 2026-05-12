Rex Reed, a Legendary Film Critic and Entertainment Journalist, Has Passed Away at 87

Rex Reed, a renowned film critic and entertainment journalist, has passed away at the age of 87. He was known for his scathing reviews and love for old Hollywood stars. Reed's brutal honesty, combined with his slick style and penchant for hobnobbing with Hollywood's biggest stars, earned him a fearsome reputation as an interviewer. He famously landed in Ava Gardner's crosshairs in 1966 when she took offense at an Esquire profile he had written about her. Reed also had a contentious relationship with Frank Sinatra, calling him a 'Woolworth rhinestone' in a scathing review of his Madison Square Garden concert. Despite the controversy, Reed remained unapologetic and stood by his review.

Rex Reed , a legendary film critic and entertainment journalist , has passed away at the age of 87. He was known for his scathing reviews and love for old Hollywood stars.

Reed's brutal honesty, combined with his slick style and penchant for hobnobbing with Hollywood's biggest stars, earned him a fearsome reputation as an interviewer. He famously landed in Ava Gardner's crosshairs in 1966 when she took offense at an Esquire profile he had written about her. Reed also had a contentious relationship with Frank Sinatra, calling him a 'Woolworth rhinestone' in a scathing review of his Madison Square Garden concert.

Reed continued to court controversy in his later years, sparking outrage in 2013 when he branded Identity Thief star Melissa McCarthy 'tractor-sized' and a 'female hippo' in his New York Observer review. Despite the controversy, Reed remained unapologetic and stood by his review





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Rex Reed Legendary Film Critic Entertainment Journalist Old Hollywood Stars Scathing Reviews Interviewing Ava Gardner Frank Sinatra Woolworth Rhinestone Madison Square Garden Concert Melissa Mccarthy Female Hippo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Milano Reflects on Post-MeToo Hollywood: Intimacy Coordinators, Laws, and Hotlines in HollywoodAlyssa Milano, known for her bold tweet on the Me Too movement in 2017, accepted an award for her advocacy work. She spoke exclusively with The Daily Mail about changes in Hollywood.

Read more »

EastEnders boss reveals more surprises to come after legendary returnsFresh off a BAFTA win, EastEnders boss, Ben Wadey, has teased future returns for more Walford legends after several successful reintroductions

Read more »

The Northern Quarter's legendary 'Everything Shop' is no moreClark Brothers was a stalwart of the district, soon it'll be turned into something totally different

Read more »

Beth Mead Bids Emotional Farewell to Arsenal After Legendary TenureArsenal forward Beth Mead announces her departure at the end of the season, reflecting on a career filled with trophies and personal triumphs over adversity.

Read more »