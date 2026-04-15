RFK Jr.'s Marriage on the Brink: New Book Reveals Deep-Seated Issues and a Return to Old Habits

A new biography, 'RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise,' claims Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s marriage to Cheryl Hines is in crisis, revisiting past patterns. The book draws from Kennedy's diaries detailing his infidelity, and suggests a disconnect between his current life and his past.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 's life has been a whirlwind of public service, personal drama, and now, perhaps, a return to old habits. A new book, 'RFK Jr: The Fall and Rise,' paints a picture of a man whose marriage to actress Cheryl Hines is teetering, fueled by a headline-grabbing dalliance and a deep-seated nostalgia for the past. The book's author, Isabel Vincent, alleges that Kennedy, now 72, has drifted away from Hines, 60, and spends little time with her, his focus seemingly elsewhere as he navigates the tumultuous waters of his political career. The narrative suggests a familiar pattern, where Kennedy's personal life is again mirroring the complexities and contradictions that have defined his public persona for decades. The book delves into Kennedy's history, going back to his second marriage and revealing some details of his affairs.

Vincent's book bases itself largely on the intimate details found in three volumes of Kennedy's diaries, which span the years 1999 to 2001. These diaries, filled with over 1,200 pages, offer a raw look into Kennedy's innermost thoughts, desires, and struggles. The diaries were acquired by the author in 2013 from a source, which had originally obtained them from Mary. The diaries detail Kennedy's extensive infidelity, cataloging the women with whom he claimed to have had sexual encounters, reaching a tally of 37 by the end of 2001. Kennedy even created a grading system to rank the level of intimacy with these women. The author depicts how Kennedy was initially infatuated with Mary, who became his second wife. According to the book, Kennedy's second wife, Mary, has now taken on a 'saintly status' in his mind. The author indicates that Kennedy privately compares Hines unfavorably to Mary, reflecting a pattern of revisiting the past.

The diaries illustrate Kennedy's dual existence. He roamed the world on environmental crusades, much like his hero Odysseus. Kennedy wrote about how he struggled with the temptations of his affairs. Kennedy describes his struggles with temptation, alluding to 'Sirens' he faced regularly. Mary, however, was struggling, according to the diaries. The book draws connections between Kennedy's current marital woes and the persistent shadow of his past, including his relationship with Mary. The new publication suggests that the third marriage of Kennedy could be hanging by a thread.

The book highlights a turning point for Kennedy, a move that would take him away from his past and start a new life. Kennedy had a clear message when he married his third wife, Cheryl Hines in 2014. The then 60-year-old Kennedy started afresh, putting behind him the decades of debauchery. The new book also addresses Kennedy's political aspirations. He ran for president in 2024 but settled for a Cabinet role. Today, the spotlight is back on Kennedy's marriage. When the book came to light, it shook the couple's marriage to the core, which has had a huge impact. Vincent's book suggests that Kennedy's political career, along with a potential presidential run in 2028, is the only thing currently preventing a formal separation from Hines. The Daily Mail requested a comment from Kennedy, which they did not receive. Kennedy has a tendency to look back on his life and have feelings for his past wives. The book attempts to piece together the trajectory of Kennedy's life, highlighting both his rise and fall. It provides a deeper understanding of the Kennedy's complex personal life.





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Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Cheryl Hines Marriage Infidelity Biography

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