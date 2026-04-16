Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Battle With Eating Disorder Amidst Fan Concerns Over Weight Loss

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has disclosed her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder, a revelation that followed social media observations by fans regarding her recent weight and muscle loss. The former Women's World Champion bravely shared her personal health battle as she prepares for a high-profile championship match at WrestleMania 42.

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has bravely revealed she is currently navigating an eating disorder . The former Women's World Champion, at 29 years old, made this personal admission after wrestling enthusiasts on social media observed and commented on her apparent recent loss of weight and muscle mass. A video shared by fitness influencer Matthew Angeletti specifically analyzed Ripley's slimmer physique, with Angeletti noting a significant reduction in body fat. Ripley directly responded to this post, stating, "Just a little eating disorder that I'm actively trying to handle." The Australian-born athlete has been intensely focused on her training in preparation for WrestleMania 42, scheduled for this weekend, where she is slated to challenge the current WWE Women's Champion, Jade Cargill, for the title on Saturday.

Ripley recently shared details of her demanding workout regimen with WWE.com, admitting that her training has been more rigorous than usual due to her upcoming high-stakes match against Cargill. Last year, she also provided insight into her extensive arm workout in a video alongside fellow wrestler Sheamus, which included exercises such as seated biceps curls, triceps pushdowns, overhead cable triceps extensions, curl bar skull crushers, horizontal dumbbell triceps presses, hammer curls, and tricep dips, among others.

Currently, Ripley stands as one of the most prominent and popular figures in professional wrestling. This three-time women's champion commands a substantial following of 6.7 million on Instagram and was recognized as the number one female wrestler in the industry in 2023. Ripley is instantly recognizable for her unique gothic punk aesthetic, a style she has meticulously cultivated over many years. Her body art includes tattoos adorning her torso, forearms, and entire legs, complemented by her signature jet black lipstick and eye makeup during performances. The candid confession about her eating disorder comes amidst a period of intense physical preparation for one of the biggest matches of her career.

Before her striking physical transformation, Ripley presented a more youthful and conventionally feminine appearance as a blonde with a considerably more wholesome look. She elaborated on this significant image shift in an interview with Fox Sports in 2022, explaining her inspiration. "Growing up, I looked at people like Beth Phoenix. She was different, she was built different, big, beefy and she had muscles and she was going out there and obliterating anyone in her path. That's someone I looked up to." Ripley articulated her dedication to transforming her body into a 'weapon of mass destruction' through rigorous gym work. She also expressed her frustration with societal stereotypes concerning how women are expected to present themselves. "The whole thing is women should have long hair. I hate that stereotype. I hate when men say, ‘Grow your hair out.’ No. This is my body, this is my choice. I do whatever the hell I want with my body and you can’t tell me what to do because I love myself, I don’t really care if you don’t love me."

Ripley's considerable fame is not without its challenges. Last year, during a tour in Europe, she experienced a frightening incident where she was aggressively confronted and pushed against a car door by a group of overly enthusiastic fans. While exiting her hotel and heading to an Uber before WWE's Clash in Paris event, Ripley was mobbed by a large contingent of male wrestling fans seeking autographs and photographs. Following the viral spread of a video documenting the event, Ripley took to social media to address the issue of fans crossing boundaries, imploring, "Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies. No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver's door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no." Ripley's experience is not an isolated incident within WWE; other stars have also spoken out about the sometimes overwhelming nature of fan interactions. For instance, Kevin Owens discussed the growing issue with podcaster Chris Van Vliet, noting, "We get to an airport and it's five or six people, okay, but nowadays we get there, 40, 50, people. Sometimes it feels like they get around, you can't move. It's overwhelming for me." And I know I've seen it done to the girls, he continued, adding that some female wrestlers have confided in him about how frightening these situations can become. While Owens acknowledged that fans typically do not intend to cause distress, simply seeking an autograph, the sheer volume of people can inevitably lead to overwhelming and uncomfortable experiences.

Ripley is married to fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews, who is currently contracted with WWE's rival company, AEW. She initially signed with WWE in 2017 and was assigned to NXT, the company's developmental brand. Her impressive career trajectory saw her become the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion in 2018, and she subsequently captured the NXT Women's Championship a year later.





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