Rhea Ripley Reveals Battle with Eating Disorder Amidst Fan Scrutiny

WWE superstar Rhea Ripley has disclosed her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder, responding to social media speculation about her recent weight and muscle loss. The former Women's World Champion shared her personal challenge as she prepares for a major championship match at WrestleMania 42.

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley , a prominent figure in professional wrestling, has publicly disclosed her ongoing battle with an eating disorder . The 29-year-old former Women's World Champion made this personal admission after a segment of the wrestling fanbase on social media began commenting on her perceived weight and muscle mass reduction in recent months. A particular point of discussion was a video shared by fitness influencer Matthew Angeletti, which offered an analysis of Ripley's physical changes. Angeletti highlighted what he described as a significant loss of body fat. In response to this observation, Ripley directly addressed the post, stating, 'Just a little eating disorder that I'm actively trying to handle.'

The Australian-born athlete has been intensely focused on her training in anticipation of WrestleMania 42, an event scheduled for this coming weekend. Her highly anticipated match is against the current WWE Women's Champion, Jade Cargill, with the championship belt on the line. Ripley recently shared details of her demanding workout regimen with WWE.com, indicating that her training has been more rigorous than usual in preparation for her showdown with Cargill. Last year, she also provided insight into her extensive arm workout routine in a video alongside fellow wrestler Sheamus, which included exercises such as seated biceps curls, triceps pushdowns, overhead cable triceps extensions, curl bar skull crushers, horizontal dumbbell triceps presses, hammer curls, and tricep dips, among others.

Rhea Ripley currently stands as one of the most celebrated athletes in professional wrestling. Her immense popularity is reflected in her substantial following of 6.7 million on Instagram. In 2023, she was recognized as the number one female wrestler in the industry. Ripley is distinguished by her unique gothic punk aesthetic, a style that has been meticulously cultivated over several years. Her presentation includes extensive tattoos adorning her torso, forearms, and legs, complemented by her signature jet black lipstick and eye makeup during performances. The statement, 'Just a little eating disorder that I'm actively trying to handle,' was a direct response to fan observations about her appearance. Prior to her current physique, Ripley was known for a more youthful and wholesome look, characterized by blonde hair. She elaborated on her significant image transformation in an interview with Fox Sports in 2022.

Ripley has spoken candidly about her aspirations and the inspirations behind her physical evolution. She cited wrestlers like Beth Phoenix as formative influences, admiring Phoenix's powerful build and muscular physique, which set her apart and allowed her to dominate opponents. Ripley stated her goal was to transform her body into a 'weapon of mass destruction' through dedicated gym work. Furthermore, she expressed her frustration with societal stereotypes concerning female appearance. She specifically rejected the notion that women are expected to have long hair, stating, 'The whole thing is women should have long hair. I hate that stereotype. I hate when men say, 'Grow your hair out.' No. This is my body, this is my choice. I do whatever the hell I want with my body and you can’t tell me what to do because I love myself, I don’t really care if you don’t love me.' This sentiment underscores her commitment to personal autonomy and self-acceptance.

Ripley's considerable fame has not been without its challenges, as she experienced an unsettling incident last year while touring in Europe. She was reportedly swarmed and physically pressed against a car door by an overly zealous group of fans. While exiting her hotel to head to an Uber for WWE's Clash in Paris event, a large gathering of male wrestling fans surrounded her, demanding autographs and photographs. Following the viral dissemination of a video documenting this encounter, Ripley took to social media to urge wrestling fans to respect personal boundaries. She posted, 'Remember, we are people. Do not swarm me or anyone like a pack of rabid zombies. No one should ever be pushed up against an Uber driver's door and completely mobbed like I just experienced. Use common courtesy and humanity. No means no.' Ripley is not the only WWE star to voice concerns regarding fan behavior. Kevin Owens, another WWE personality, discussed similar issues with podcaster Chris Van Vliet. Owens described how airport greetings have escalated from small groups to overwhelming crowds of 40 to 50 people, creating a situation where movement becomes difficult and the experience can feel intimidating. He acknowledged that while fans likely do not intend to cause distress, such large gatherings can inadvertently make performers feel unsafe, with some female wrestlers having expressed that such situations can become frightening.

Ripley, who is married to fellow wrestler Buddy Matthews currently signed to WWE's rival promotion AEW, joined WWE in 2017. Her career began in NXT, the company's developmental program, where she achieved the distinction of becoming the inaugural NXT UK Women's Champion in 2018 and subsequently won the NXT Women's Championship the following year.





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Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Battle With Eating Disorder Amidst Fan Concerns Over Weight LossWWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has disclosed her ongoing struggle with an eating disorder, a revelation that followed social media observations by fans regarding her recent weight and muscle loss. The former Women's World Champion bravely shared her personal health battle as she prepares for a high-profile championship match at WrestleMania 42.

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