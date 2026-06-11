Rhea Seehorn on Her Delayed Wedding: 'It's All That I'm Waiting On' and 'Mostly Just Vince Gilligan is the Problem'

Rhea Seehorn, star of Apple TV's hit show Pluribus, has revealed why she hasn't gotten married despite an 11-year engagement to Graham Larson. The actress explained that the planning of a wedding gives her hives and that she would like a small celebration with friends. She also mentioned that Vince Gilligan, the creator of Pluribus, will be on the guest list. Seehorn and her longtime fiancé were set up on a coffee date by Larson's ex-wife in 2013. The actress agreed with Bryan Cranston that they couldn't 'do what they do' without a supportive partner. She reflected on the importance of her stepsons, Graham, her partner, her friend group, and Mary Alice in making her life possible. Seehorn also mentioned that Graham had a huge, gorgeous wedding that was covered by InStyle magazine. She expressed her desire for a wedding that is not too big or too small.

Rhea Seehorn , star of Apple TV's hit show Pluribus , has revealed why she hasn't gotten married despite an 11-year engagement to Graham Larson . The actress explained that the planning of a wedding gives her hives and that she would like a small celebration with friends.

She also mentioned that Vince Gilligan, the creator of Pluribus, will be on the guest list. Seehorn and her longtime fiancé were set up on a coffee date by Larson's ex-wife in 2013. The actress agreed with Bryan Cranston that they couldn't 'do what they do' without a supportive partner. She reflected on the importance of her stepsons, Graham, her partner, her friend group, and Mary Alice in making her life possible.

Seehorn also mentioned that Graham had a huge, gorgeous wedding that was covered by InStyle magazine. She expressed her desire for a wedding that is not too big or too small





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Rhea Seehorn Pluribus Graham Larson Wedding Planning Supportive Partner Stepsons Friend Group Vince Gilligan

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