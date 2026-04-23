RHOA Star Drew Sidora Accuses Estranged Husband of Abuse, Faces Eviction

Drew Sidora, from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, alleges her estranged husband Ralph Pittman abused their son and is facing eviction from their home amid a bitter divorce battle. The court awarded primary custody to Pittman despite Sidora's claims of prior abuse and financial hardship.

Drew Sidora , star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has made serious allegations against her estranged husband, Ralph Pittman , claiming he abused their 10-year-old son, Machai, within legal documents filed as part of their ongoing and contentious three-year divorce proceedings.

The situation escalated recently when a judge ordered Sidora to vacate the family home, known as the 'Pittman Palace,' by May 31st. This decision stemmed from concerns regarding 'excessive absences from school' experienced by Machai and their eight-year-old daughter, Aniya, while in Sidora's primary care. Sidora had previously presented video evidence purportedly capturing Pittman 'severely beating' their son. She asserts that Pittman admitted to the abuse in 2024, but later denied it during a March court hearing.

The reality star expresses bewilderment over the court's decision to grant Pittman primary custody of the children during the school year, given her claims of a 'documented history of physically abusing their son.

' Adding to her difficulties, Sidora highlighted that the 'Pittman Palace' is currently '$25,000 behind on mortgage payments. ' While the couple will share joint legal custody of Machai and Aniya, Sidora has been granted parenting time on alternating weekends beginning in August.

She is urgently attempting to remain in the home, stating she lacks the 'financial resources' to secure alternative housing and fears she and her 15-year-old son, Josiah (from a previous relationship), will become 'homeless' if the judge's ruling is not reversed. Despite the turmoil, Sidora is continuing with her professional commitments, rehearsing for upcoming live performances at the Music Farm in Charleston, South Carolina on May 29th and at The Underground in Charlotte, North Carolina on May 30th, scheduled just before her eviction date.

The couple initially filed for divorce from each other within an hour of one another on February 27, 2023, after nearly a decade of marriage. Beyond the divorce and custody battle, Sidora recently addressed a separate incident involving a member of her social media team. She announced via an Instagram story that she had terminated the employment of a staffer who posted unauthorized and aggressive comments from her account, attacking an unnamed woman.

Sidora emphasized that the views expressed by the staffer did not align with her personal values and took full responsibility for the content published from her page, despite the independent action. She clarified her stance, stating she has no desire to engage in negativity or attacks against other women, particularly during this challenging period in her life. Sidora currently features in the 17th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which airs on Bravo on Sundays.

The situation underscores the complex and often public struggles faced by individuals navigating divorce, custody disputes, and the pressures of reality television





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Drew Sidora Ralph Pittman Real Housewives Of Atlanta Divorce Abuse Custody Battle

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