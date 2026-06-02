Rhode Island Senator Fuels Taylor Swift Wedding Rumors Denial

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse casts doubt on Taylor Swift marrying Travis Kelce in Rhode Island, while sources say a New York wedding is planned for July, amid conflicting reports and new details about the couple's careers and Swift's latest song.

Rhode Island Democrat Senator Sheldon Whitehouse has cast doubt on rumors that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will marry in the state, despite Swift owning a historic mansion there.

In an interview with TMZ on Tuesday, Whitehouse stated, I think that she gave Rhode Island a pass. I hope so, I d love to have her in Rhode Island. The senator s comments come amid intense speculation about the couple s wedding plans, which have been the subject of numerous reports and insider leaks.

Further adding to the uncertainty, Westerly Police Department Chief Paul Gingerella told TMZ that neither he nor the town have been informed of any wedding preparations. Gingerella s department handled security for Olivia Culpo s nuptials, lending credibility to his denial. This contradicts a previous claim from an insider who told Daily Mail on April 10 that the billionaire pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end will marry in New York on July 3.

According to that source, guests were required to sign NDAs with their save-the-date invites, and the ceremony is expected to take place in an arena or museum-like space. The guest list is rumored to include Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Lena Dunham, and Suki Waterhouse, while Blake Lively, Karlie Kloss, and Miles Teller may be excluded.

Swift purchased the historic eight-bedroom mansion High Watch in Watch Hill, Rhode Island, for $17.7 million in 2013, making it the most expensive private home in the state. The couple s relationship began when Kelce attended Swift s Eras Tour in July 2023, and she cheered him on at a football game by September. The three-time Super Bowl champion proposed on August 26 after over two years of dating.

Swift has had high-profile relationships with John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal, Harry Styles, Calvin Harris, Tom Hiddleston, Joe Alwyn, and Matty Healy, while Kelce has been linked to Maya Benberry, Kayla Nicole, and Zuri Hall. This week, Swift announced a new original country song titled I Knew It, I Knew You for the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, releasing Friday. She expressed her lifelong dream to write for the characters.

Meanwhile, Kelce served as executive producer for the Jean-Michel Basquiat documentary Jean-Michel, premiering at the Tribeca Film Festival on Friday. His team, the Kansas City Chiefs, will begin preseason against the LA Rams on August 15, with the regular NFL season starting September 14. The wedding plans remain unconfirmed, but the ongoing rumors highlight the public s fascination with the couple





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