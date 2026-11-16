Riad Bouchaker Jailed for Life for Dublin School Attack

Riad Bouchaker receives a life sentence for the attempted murder of three children and assault on a childcare worker in Dublin's Parnell Square.

Riad Bouchaker has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the attempted murder of three young children and the serious assault of a childcare worker in Dublin. The 52-year-old attacker, who holds Irish citizenship and has resided in Ireland for 25 years, carried out the violent incident in November 2023 outside a school located in Parnell Square East.

The Court Sentencing Details

Bouchaker was found guilty of these serious charges following a trial held at Dublin's Central Criminal Court in July. The court determined that his actions constituted attempted murder and assault causing serious harm, leading to the mandatory life sentence imposed by the judge. This legal conclusion marked the end of a proceedings that examined the brutal nature of the incident and its impact on the victims and the wider community.

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The Attack Mechanism and Victims

The violence erupted during a 15-second window when Bouchaker targeted a group of five- and six-year-old children along with childcare worker Leanne Flynn. The court heard that he used a 36-centimetre kitchen knife to stab two girls and a boy, while also causing serious harm to Ms Flynn, who was escorting the students to an after-school activity. Gardaí concluded that Bouchaker intended to kill one or more of the 13 children present in the line at the time of the attack.

Victim Impact and Family Testimony

The mother of the most severely injured little girl stated that their family's lives had been changed unrecognisably by the events. Her daughter sustained a stab wound to the heart and suffered catastrophic brain injuries after being deprived of oxygen for 40 minutes, requiring 24-hour care for the remainder of her life. Another mother described Bouchaker as a monster whose actions haunt their nightmares after her son was slashed on the chest.

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Defense Denials and Social Welfare Context

During the trial, Bouchaker, who has no fixed address, denied all charges including the attempted murder, the assault on Ms Flynn, and the production of a knife to intimidate. He also denied assaulting two other children and a then-teenager named Alan Loren-Guille. The court heard that prior to the attack, Bouchaker left his belongings in a mosque after receiving a letter refusing him a social welfare payment and proceeded to Parnell Square seeking directions to the school.

Aftermath and Community Riots

The incident sparked significant civil unrest, resulting in riots across the city of Dublin. The little girl stabbed in the heart was saved by the rapid actions of paramedics, firefighters, and doctors, though she can no longer walk, talk, or eat. Her mother read a statement describing her previous vibrant personality and passion for dancing and singing, contrasting sharply with her current condition.