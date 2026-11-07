Riad Bouchaker Suffers Stroke Ahead of November 16 Sentencing

Riad Bouchaker, convicted of attacking children in Dublin in 2023, is critically ill after suffering a stroke in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 16, pending his medical recovery.

Riad Bouchaker, the man convicted of attempting to murder three young children during a violent attack outside a Dublin school in 2023, suffered a stroke last month while detained in custody. Parents of the injured children have been informed that Bouchaker remains in critical condition in a hospital ahead of his scheduled sentencing hearing on November 16.

The 52-year-old collapsed in prison last month and has since been diagnosed with a severe stroke. This medical emergency occurred just days after a sentencing hearing in Dublin's Central Criminal Court, where his legal team presented arguments against a life sentence. They cited his intellectual disability and history of regular seizures as mitigating factors in his case.

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Legal Proceedings and Mental Health Defense

Bouchaker, who has no fixed address and is originally from Algeria, has lived in Ireland for 25 years and holds Irish citizenship. During the trial in July, he denied all charges, including the attempted murder of two girls and one boy, and the assault causing serious harm to childcare worker Leanne Flynn. He also denied assaulting two other children and a then-teenager named Alan Loren-Guille, as well as producing a knife to intimidate them.

Despite these denials, a jury convicted him of all charges following a three-week trial that concluded in July of this year. The defense team had argued that a life sentence would be inappropriate due to Bouchaker's brain injury and intellectual disability. However, the court found him guilty of the attacks that took place at Parnell Square East in Dublin's north inner city on November 23, 2023.

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Court Hearings and Victim Statements

The impact of the attack was made clear during the sentencing hearing last month, where the mothers of the victims described the irreversible damage to their children's lives. One mother stated that her daughter, who was the most seriously injured, requires 24-hour care for the rest of her life. The child was stabbed in the heart and suffered catastrophic brain injury due to oxygen deprivation for 40 minutes.

The injured girl's mother read a statement in court, describing her daughter as a bright, full-of-life child who was thriving in all aspects. The child had a great vocabulary and was passionate about dancing, singing, and chatting. Following the attack, she is now in a wheelchair and cannot walk, talk, or eat. She requires medication four times a day for muscle spasms and pain, as well as sedatives to help her sleep at night.

Another mother, whose son was slashed on the chest, described Bouchaker as a monster who haunts their nightmares. The court heard that the attack lasted just 15 seconds, during which Bouchaker ferociously attacked the group of junior and senior infants. The Gardai concluded that Bouchaker intended to kill one or more of the 13 children waiting in line.

Details of the Attack and Motive

The violence began after Bouchaker received a letter refusing him a social welfare payment. In response, he left his belongings in a mosque and went to Parnell Square with a 36-centimeter kitchen knife. He looked for directions to the school before launching his assault on the group of children. The prosecution outlined how he targeted the vulnerable children in the public square.

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Paramedics, firefighters, and doctors saved the life of the little girl who was stabbed, but she remains critically ill. The incident has caused widespread shock and grief in the community. The Irish Prison Service has stated that they do not comment on individual prisoner cases, leaving Bouchaker's medical status private.

Next Steps for Sentencing

With Bouchaker currently hospitalized and critically ill, his sentencing hearing on November 16 may be delayed or adjusted depending on his medical condition. The families of the victims are awaiting the court's decision on his punishment. The severity of his injuries and the lack of immediate sentencing have left the victims' families in a state of prolonged uncertainty.

The case highlights the complex legal and medical issues surrounding offenders with intellectual disabilities and severe mental health conditions. As the legal proceedings continue, the community remains focused on the well-being of the victims and their families. The outcome of the sentencing hearing will determine the length of Bouchaker's imprisonment and the conditions of his detention.