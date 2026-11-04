Ribble Drive Primary School Hijab Incident Bury RE Lesson

Bury parents and officials clash over Ribble Drive primary school after children aged six wore hijabs during religious education lessons. Headteacher refutes coercion claims.

A controversy has erupted at Ribble Drive primary school in Bury, Greater Manchester, following reports that children as young as six wore hijabs during a religious education lesson. The incident occurred approximately two weeks ago and involved images of fourteen pupils posted on the school's internal messaging system. The photos also included copies of the children's book "The Proudest Blue," which chronicles a girl learning to wear her hijab with pride.

Dr Shadman Zaman, a local councillor representing Reform UK in Bury, expressed deep shock upon learning that young children had been encouraged to wear Islamic religious clothing. He revealed that six parents and guardians had privately shared their distress with him, with some fearing potential backlash or being targeted if they voiced their objections publicly. Dr Zaman characterized the activity as neither neutral nor uncontroversial, urging the school to reflect on the appropriateness of such practices for early years students.

Also read Leeds Primary Schools With Lowest Absence Rates for 2024/25 Academic Year

School Administration Defends Educational Activity

Headteacher Melanie Kobak categorically rejected any allegations that students were forced to wear religious attire. She clarified that only pupils who explicitly requested to try on the garment were permitted to do so during the lesson. In a formal response to Dr Zaman, she emphasized that teaching children about religious traditions must not be mistaken for promoting or requiring adherence to a specific faith. She also condemned the unauthorized sharing of images of any pupils beyond the school's secure internal platform.

Kobak acknowledged that parents possess the legal right to withdraw their children from religious education classes, though she stated that no such requests had been received at Ribble Drive primary school. She maintained that the school adheres to a clear complaints policy and that matters involving individual pupils and classroom practices require careful handling to ensure confidentiality. The headteacher also expressed concern over assumptions made about the school's actions without the full facts being established.

Advertisement

Parental Objections and Consent Concerns

Several guardians voiced strong opposition to the exercise, with one parent describing feelings of disgust and fatigue at being labeled racist for objecting to the practice. This guardian referenced a previous term where a similar incident involving Islamic dress-up had occurred, arguing that such activities are offensive to families who disagree with the religious symbolism. They contended that for six-year-olds, wearing religious clothing is viewed merely as playing dress up rather than engaging with religious connotations.

These parents argued that children of this age are developmentally incapable of providing meaningful consent to wear religious garments. Dr Zaman corroborated these concerns, noting that similar complaints had been raised by parents during a previous school term, yet the activity proceeded regardless. The tension highlights a significant divide between educational methodologies focused on hands-on cultural learning and parental rights regarding religious exposure for young children.

Local Authority Intervention and Official Response

The dispute escalated when Dr Zaman wrote directly to the school on October 16, requesting a wider reflection on the appropriateness of the activity. Although Kobak offered to meet in person, no date was scheduled, and she declined to engage via email, stating that the headteacher would not be responding to further written correspondence. Dr Zaman later challenged some of her points, noting his deep concern over the tone of her reply and the perceived disregard for parental wishes.

Bury Council's director of education and skills, Ben Dunne, intervened to clarify the facts after Dr Zaman expressed concern about the local authority's stance. Dunne confirmed that no children were instructed to wear religious dress during the lesson. He explained that the class teacher brought a hijab into the classroom as a practical teaching aid to explain, in an age-appropriate manner, why Muslim individuals might choose to wear such garments. He affirmed that practical, hands-on learning is considered good practice across all schools, particularly for early years foundation stage and key stage one children.

Advertisement

When the teacher allowed a child to try on the hijab after it was requested, it was done in the context of this educational demonstration. Despite the council's clarification, the incident has sparked a broader debate about the boundaries of religious education in primary schools and the sensitivity required when handling cultural and religious symbols in early childhood settings. The situation underscores the need for transparent communication between schools, parents, and local authorities to navigate these complex educational and cultural landscapes effectively.