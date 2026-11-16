Ribupatide Study Shows 17.7 Percent Weight Loss Rivaling Wegovy and Mounjaro

A new JAMA study reveals that Fudan University's ribupatide injection achieves significant weight loss comparable to Wegovy and Mounjaro, with improved metabolic markers and manageable side effects.

Researchers at Fudan University in Shanghai have published groundbreaking data in the journal JAMA demonstrating that an experimental injection named ribupatide can produce weight loss results comparable to leading pharmaceutical treatments. The trial involved 567 overweight or obese adults who received weekly doses over 48 weeks, with the highest dosage group shedding an average of 17.7 per cent of their body weight. These findings position ribupatide as a potent competitor in the crowded market of anti-obesity medications that currently include the blockbuster drugs Wegovy and Mounjaro.

Ribupatide Performance Versus Wegovy and Mounjaro

While direct head-to-head clinical comparisons have not been conducted, the efficacy data for ribupatide mirrors the performance of established leaders in the industry. Wegovy, containing the active ingredient semaglutide, has demonstrated an average weight reduction of 18.7 per cent over a 72-week period. Similarly, Mounjaro, which utilizes the active ingredient tirzepatide, achieves approximately 22.5 per cent weight loss over the same 72-week timeframe. The ribupatide trial showed that participants on the two highest doses continued to lose weight without reaching a plateau by the 48-week mark, suggesting their ultimate potential may exceed the 17.7 per cent average observed during the study duration.

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Fudan University Trial Methodology and Mechanism

The scientific team led by Fudan University recruited 567 adults with an average age of 34 to evaluate the drug's efficacy and safety profile. The study design randomly assigned 424 participants to receive weekly injections of ribupatide at three different dosages: 2mg, 4mg, or 6mg. The remaining 143 participants were assigned to a control group receiving a placebo injection. Ribupatide functions by mimicking two distinct hormones that regulate appetite and blood glucose levels, thereby extending the sensation of fullness and significantly reducing overall caloric intake. This dual-hormone mimicry mechanism is similar to how Mounjaro operates in the human body.

Dosage-Specific Weight Loss Outcomes

The weight loss results demonstrated a clear dose-response relationship, with higher dosages yielding substantially greater reductions in body mass. Participants receiving the lowest 2mg dose lost an average of 10.7 per cent of their starting weight, while those on the middle 4mg dose shed 16.4 per cent. The highest 6mg dosage group achieved the most significant average reduction at 17.7 per cent. In stark contrast, the placebo group experienced a minimal average weight loss of just 1.4 per cent over the same period, confirming the pharmacological impact of the active ingredient.

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Significant Improvements in Metabolic Health Markers

Beyond simple weight reduction, the ribupatide injection produced measurable improvements in critical health indicators associated with chronic disease risk. Systolic blood pressure decreased by approximately seven to nine points more in the treatment groups compared to the placebo cohort. Furthermore, triglyceride levels, which are linked to cardiovascular complications, dropped by 29 to 37 per cent more than in the control group. Insulin resistance also improved dramatically, with reductions of 30 per cent at the 2mg dose, 44 per cent at the 4mg dose, and 46 per cent at the 6mg dose. Total cholesterol levels saw reductions ranging from 6 to 9 per cent depending on the dosage administered.

Physical Changes and Reported Side Effects

Physical measurements also reflected the internal metabolic changes, with waist circumference shrinking by an average of 9cm to 14cm in the ribupatide groups, compared to only 2.5cm in the placebo group. This reduction in waist size indicates a significant decrease in visceral fat, which is stored deep within the abdomen around vital organs. However, the treatment was not without adverse effects, as digestive issues such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea affected approximately half of the patients on the lowest dose and two-thirds of those on the highest dose. Despite the high frequency of these symptoms, the researchers noted that the vast majority of cases were mild to moderate in severity.

Study Limitations and Future Research Directions

Despite the promising data, the researchers cautioned that the study had inherent limitations that may affect the generalizability of the results. The 48-week treatment window may not have been long enough to capture the full extent of weight loss, as the higher dosage groups had not yet reached a weight loss plateau. Additionally, the participant pool consisted of relatively young adults with an average age of 34, meaning the efficacy and safety findings might not apply to older populations who often struggle with obesity. The pharmaceutical company is currently recruiting patients for phase three trials in Britain to further investigate these factors and establish long-term safety profiles.