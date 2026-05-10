Richard Branson Shares Photos From Venice Trip With Holly and Sam, After the Death of His Late Wife Joan

Virgin boss Richard Branson shares photos from his Venice trip with his children Holly and Sam, who enjoyed the trip after their late mother Joan passed away. The full inquest into Joan's death will be held in September.

Richard Branson has shared photos from his Venice trip, which he was meant to have taken with his late wife, Joan. The Virgin boss, 75, announced the death of his wife Joan, aged 80, in November last year.

Taking to his Instagram on Friday, Richard shared sweet snaps exploring the Italian city with Holly, 44, and Sam, 41, as they enjoyed a trip to Italy. Joan passed away at The Lister Hospital on November 24, 2025, following complications from a back injury she obtained as a result of a fall. A pre-inquest hearing has heard her family, most notably Richard and their children, are not looking to apportion blame over the death.

A full inquest into her death will be held in September this year





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