Richard Childress Reveals Kyle Busch Had Agreed to Return for 2027 Before Tragic Death

Richard Childress, owner of RCR, broke his silence on Kyle Busch's death and disclosed that the late driver had planned to announce his return to the team for the 2027 season. Childress spoke emotionally about the loss and the racing community's support.

Richard Childress , the owner of Richard Childress Racing ( RCR ), has spoken publicly for the first time since the tragic death of Kyle Busch , revealing heartbreaking details about the driver's planned future with the team.

Addressing the media on Saturday ahead of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway, Childress thanked the racing community for its support during the difficult weeks following Busch's sudden passing at age 41. He specifically acknowledged the outpouring of love for Busch's wife Samantha and their children Brexton and Lennix, saying the gestures from fans and fellow competitors have meant everything to the family.

But the most stunning moment came when Childress disclosed that the press conference had originally been intended as a celebration. He stated that Busch was supposed to be by his side to announce his return to RCR for the 2027 season. We were going to be in here, Kyle was going to be with me and we were going to announce that he was coming back in 2027 and drive for RCR, Childress said.

He added that the announcement was planned for Michigan in partnership with General Motors and Chevrolet. And it didn't happen, he continued. This is a different type of media availability instead of a press conference that he was coming back and race for us in 27. The revelation adds a poignant layer to the tragedy, as the two-time Cup Series champion had already committed to a landmark chapter in his career.

In the wake of Busch's death, RCR has named Austin Hill as the driver of the No. 33 car for the remainder of the 2026 Cup Series season. Hill, 30, is a familiar face in the RCR organization, having competed in the Xfinity Series. His promotion comes under the most difficult circumstances, and no decision has been made regarding who will drive the No. 33 full-time in 2027-the season that was supposed to mark Busch's triumphant return.

Busch's wife Samantha had earlier broken her silence on social media, thanking the racing world for the overwhelming support. The NASCAR Cup Series paddock has continued to pay tribute to Busch at each race weekend since his sudden death on May 21. He became unresponsive while using a race simulator near Charlotte, North Carolina, and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away.

Medical reports later indicated that Busch had pneumonia, which led to sepsis, causing his blood to clot and impeding his organs before he went into hemorrhagic shock. This Sunday's race at Michigan will be the third Cup Series event since his passing and the first at which Childress has faced cameras to articulate the magnitude of the loss for the sport





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Richard Childress Kyle Busch NASCAR RCR Death

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Richard E. Grant Becomes Grandfather Five Years After Wife's Death, Shares Emotional TributeActor Richard E. Grant announced the birth of his first grandchild, a grandson, in an emotional social media post. This milestone comes five years after the death of his wife, Joan Washington, and he reflected on the journey from his daughter's birth to her motherhood. The post, filled with throwback photos and heartfelt messages, received widespread congratulations and touched on the bittersweet nature of celebrating without his late wife. Grant has been open about his ongoing grief and his focus on family.

Read more »

Samantha Busch releases message of thanks for support after death of Kyle BuschSamantha Busch has made a social media post for the first time since the tragic death of her husband, NASCAR legend Kyle Busch, who was only 41 years old

Read more »

The most unforgettable Kyle Busch moments at MichiganFrom big wins to heated rivalries, Kyle 'Rowdy' Busch was always putting on a show at Michigan International Speedway

Read more »

Richard Childress returns to public spotlight where he planned to reveal Kyle Busch extensionThe press conference was meant to look very different

Read more »