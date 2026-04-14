Richard Donat, Voice Actor of Ewoks' Deej, Dies at 84

Richard Donat, known for voicing Deej in the Ewoks animated series, has died at 84. He was also an actor in various movies and shows, including Haven.

Richard Donat , the voice actor best known for his role as Deej in the 1980s Star Wars spin-off TV show Ewoks , has passed away at the age of 84. He was surrounded by his loved ones, including his longtime partner Maggie Thomas and their sons Owen and Morgan, at the time of his death on March 28th. Donat, a native of Nova Scotia, had been battling various illnesses in the final years of his life and received treatment at a hospital on the South Shore, where he had resided since 1989. His career spanned decades and included significant contributions to both Canadian and international entertainment.

Donat's presence extended beyond the screen, reaching audiences through his work on CBC radio, particularly during the Christmas season where he would enchant listeners with his readings of Robert Louis Stevenson's poem Christmas at Sea. He was a beloved figure, fondly remembered by family, friends, and fans for his distinctive voice and dedicated work. Born into a family steeped in the arts in 1941 in Nova Scotia, Donat's legacy is intertwined with a rich heritage. His uncle, Robert Donat, was an acclaimed English actor who secured an Academy Award for his role in the 1939 film Goodbye, Mr. Chips. His brother, Peter Donat, gained prominence in the television realm, starring in the 1980s soap opera Flamingo Road and later in The X-Files.

Richard followed suit in the entertainment industry after graduating from the National Theatre School of Canada in 1967, and made a mark in both stage and screen. His career began in theatre, where he secured a leading role in the groundbreaking play Hosanna written by Michel Tremblay. He showcased his versatility through numerous roles in Canadian films, including the horror picture Death Weekend and the oil crisis satire Gas. His work in the 1970s and 1980s cemented his status as a recognizable figure in Canadian entertainment, demonstrating his range through a variety of performances.

Donat's career highlights demonstrate the breadth and depth of his talents. Beyond his work in the Star Wars universe, Donat will be remembered for the diversity of his roles. A notable role included the Stephen King character Vince Teagues on the Syfy show Haven, which was set in Donat's native Nova Scotia. His contributions to the entertainment industry are significant, leaving behind a body of work that continues to resonate with audiences. He had a deep love for his home province, often returning to Nova Scotia for work and to be near family. This connection to his roots was reflected in the characters he played and the stories he helped to tell.

Donat's career, spanning from stage to screen, from voice acting to live action performances, and from classic literature readings on the radio, leaves a lasting impact on the entertainment world. He served as an inspiration to many, and his contributions will continue to be recognized and celebrated. His passing is a loss for all who knew him and his work.





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Richard Donat, Voice of 'Ewoks' and Stage Star, Dies at 84Richard Donat, voice actor, known for his work on 'Ewoks' and other projects, has passed away at 84. The actor had a varied career across stage, film, and television, and his family roots lay deep within the entertainment industry. He was also recognized for his work on CBC radio and his role in the Syfy series Haven.

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