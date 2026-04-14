Richard Donat, Voice of 'Ewoks' and Stage Star, Dies at 84

Richard Donat, voice actor, known for his work on 'Ewoks' and other projects, has passed away at 84. The actor had a varied career across stage, film, and television, and his family roots lay deep within the entertainment industry. He was also recognized for his work on CBC radio and his role in the Syfy series Haven.

Richard Donat , the voice actor best known for voicing Deej in the 1980s Star Wars spin-off TV show Ewoks , has passed away at the age of 84. He was surrounded by his loved ones, including his longtime love Maggie Thomas and their sons Owen and Morgan, when he died on March 28th. Donat had been residing in Nova Scotia since 1989 and had been battling various illnesses in the final two years of his life. He received care at a hospital located on the South Shore of Nova Scotia.

Donat's legacy extends beyond his voice work in Ewoks. He was also a prominent figure on CBC radio during the Christmas season, where he was known for his readings of the Robert Louis Stevenson poem Christmas at Sea. His contributions to the entertainment industry spanned decades and included roles in both film and television. His family has a rich history within the world of entertainment. He came from a showbiz family, as the nephew of the Oscar-winning English actor Robert Donat and the brother of soap star Peter Donat. His background influenced his journey through the world of performance. He was a distinguished figure in the Canadian entertainment scene, his presence will be missed by many. Donat was a versatile actor, he took on roles in various genres. He left an indelible mark on the industry through his varied contributions across stage, television and radio.

Born in Nova Scotia in 1941, Richard Donat was born into an artistic family. His uncle, Robert Donat, was a renowned English actor with roles in classic films like The Count of Monte Cristo and Alfred Hitchcock's The 39 Steps. Robert Donat also won an Academy Award for his role in the 1939 film Goodbye, Mr. Chips. His brother, Peter Donat, gained popularity for his work on the 1980s soap opera Flamingo Road and later in the 1990s on The X-Files. Richard Donat himself pursued a career in acting after graduating from the National Theatre School of Canada in 1967. His talent shone brightly on stage, as exemplified by his performance in Michel Tremblay's groundbreaking 1973 play Hosanna. He played a gay biker who shares a residence with a drag queen in this play, which was a sensation in Montreal. The play subsequently opened on Broadway the following year, with Donat reprising his role. The 1970s and 1980s saw him take on roles in various Canadian films, including the horror film Death Weekend and the oil crisis satire Gas. His versatility allowed him to succeed in various different roles. His work in both theatre and film highlighted his dedication to his craft, and his career demonstrated a lifelong commitment to the art of acting. His contributions added to his renown, and his passing brings about an awareness of his many roles.

One of Donat's most memorable roles was as the Stephen King character Vince Teagues on the Syfy show Haven, which was set in his native Nova Scotia. This role highlighted his ability to connect with audiences and bring complex characters to life. This role brought him recognition in a different kind of genre. He was known for his memorable portrayal of the character. Donat had a lasting impact on his audience. His career reflects his wide range of talents and his commitment to his craft. He made significant contributions to the acting community, and was involved in acting in diverse roles that would eventually make him famous. His loss is mourned by fans, friends, and family. His legacy will be preserved through his many works and performances. He has enriched the entertainment industry. The news of his death is saddening but his memory will live on and his legacy as a renowned actor will be there forever. He gave his time to various different projects and also created a great amount of memories in the acting industry





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