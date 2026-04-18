Richard Gadd Explores Toxic Masculinity and Complex Male Bonds in New 1980s Drama, Half Man

Richard Gadd, the creator of Baby Reindeer, returns with Half Man, a six-part drama set in the 1980s that examines the intricate and often destructive relationship between two men, Niall and Ruben. The series delves into the origins of toxic masculinity and its lasting impact, featuring a significant physical transformation for Gadd himself.

Following the profound explorations of toxic masculinity in Baby Reindeer and Louis Theroux's incisive documentary Inside The Manosphere, a new drama titled Half Man emerges, delving into the complexities of male identity during the 1980s, a pre-digital era that nonetheless fostered confusion and aggression in young men.

This six-part series, conceived by the acclaimed writer and actor Richard Gadd, known for the award-winning Baby Reindeer, chronicles a thirty-plus-year relationship between the introverted gay character Niall, portrayed by Jamie Bell, and the volatile Ruben, brought to life by Gadd himself. The narrative opens on Niall's wedding day, a celebration teetering on the brink of disaster as a hulking, muscled Ruben arrives, clearly seeking a confrontation. The intervening years have evidently forged a complex history between the two, a past illuminated through flashbacks to the 1980s. In this earlier timeline, Ruben's mother, fleeing an abusive partner, finds refuge with Niall's mother. Upon his release from a young offenders institution following a violent offense, Ruben is taken in and shares Niall's bedroom. The dynamic between the teenage Niall and Ruben is established as one of dependency and protection. Ruben, though older, instills fear in Niall, yet simultaneously shields him from school bullies. He also serves as an unwitting guide into the worlds of sex and drugs. In return, Niall offers Ruben, two years his senior, a rare experience of genuine friendship, forging an unlikely but powerful bond. Richard Gadd undertook a rigorous physical transformation for the role of Ruben, spending extensive hours in the gym to achieve the character's imposing physique. He describes the process as demanding, involving significant dietary changes and weightlifting to embody Ruben's 'meaty and beefy' appearance. Gadd reveals that the character required two distinct physical looks: the intimidating, muscular present-day Ruben, achieved through weightlifting, and a leaner version for the 1980s flashbacks, which necessitated rapid weight loss. The latter involved a brutally restrictive diet of salad and protein, often the sole sustenance for the day. This commitment underscores Gadd's dedication to authentically portraying a character so divergent from his own persona. Gadd, whose career gained significant traction with Baby Reindeer, a series detailing his experiences with a stalker, expresses awareness of the heightened anticipation surrounding Half Man. He attributes his inspiration for the series to the ongoing societal discourse on toxic masculinity, prompting him to question its origins. Gadd posits that societal repression plays a crucial role, impacting men's emotional development and well-being into adulthood, particularly when they encounter trauma during formative years. The series is set in Glasgow, a city Gadd has called home for four years. He notes the city's transformation from what was once perceived as a dangerous environment to a prominent hub for the LGBTQ+ community, a parallel he draws with Niall's personal journey. While acknowledging the potential for Half Man to be perceived as part of a trend, Gadd emphasizes his personal drive to explore a societal issue he views as problematic, expressing a hope that audiences will connect with the series. Half Man is scheduled for release weekly on BBC iPlayer beginning Friday, April 24.





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Richard Gadd Toxic Masculinity Baby Reindeer Jamie Bell Half Man

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