Richard Gadd Reveals He Wrote School Essay on Claire Danes' Romeo + Juliet Sob

During a CNN Actors on Actors interview, Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd confessed to Claire Danes that he wrote a detailed school essay about her iconic crying scene in Romeo + Juliet, which earned an A grade. Danes recalled the film's epic set and a warning from Leonardo DiCaprio about prop gun safety.

Richard Gadd , the Scottish writer and creator of the acclaimed series Baby Reindeer , shared a personal and formative experience with Hollywood actress Claire Danes during a segment of the CNN series Actors on Actors.

The conversation, which is featured on Variety's YouTube channel, revealed that Gadd, as a teenager, wrote a school essay deeply analyzing Danes' performance in Baz Luhrmann's 1996 film Romeo + Juliet. Specifically, he focused on her portrayal of Juliet's devastating reaction upon discovering Romeo dead, describing her "guttural sob" as profoundly impactful.

Gadd explained that their English teacher used the modern adaptation to introduce students to Shakespeare, and he was so moved by that particular scene that he dedicated extensive paragraphs to it. Remarkably, the essay earned an A grade. Danes, who was only 16 during filming, responded with humor and flattery, noting that Gadd had effectively built upon her emotional work.

She reflected on the "epic" set design of the tomb scene, filled with candles and icons, which she credited for helping elicit her authentic performance. The chat also touched on a lighter, cautionary moment from the set: Leo DiCaprio, then 21, reprimanded the 16-year-old Danes for carelessly playing with the prop gun used in the death scene. She acknowledged his seriousness was justified and that the incident, while startling, ultimately contributed to the raw emotion captured on film.

Gadd credited that very emotion as the inspiration for his successful essay, jokingly telling Danes "I owe it all to you.

" The mutual admiration highlighted a full-circle moment where a young fan's academic exercise was directly influenced by an actress's craft, and that fan later became a celebrated artist himself. The Actors on Actors series, a collaboration between CNN and Variety, facilitates intimate interviews where notable performers discuss their careers and creative processes with their peers. Previous episodes have featured conversations like Timothée Chalamet with Matthew McConaughey, underscoring the series' focus on the nuances of acting and storytelling across generations





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Richard Gadd Claire Danes Baby Reindeer Romeo + Juliet Actors On Actors Baz Luhrmann Leonardo Dicaprio School Essay Guttural Sob Shakespeare

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