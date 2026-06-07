Personal trainer David Jenkins reveals the extreme daily regimen, custom nutrition plan, and on-set strategies used to transform Richard Gadd from a lean actor into a 'colossal' ex-prisoner for the BBC drama Half Man, a process that involved lifting 11,000kg per session and maintaining consistency for over a year.

The dedication of actors to physically transform for roles is legendary, with examples like Ryan Gosling drinking melted ice cream to gain weight for The Lovely Bones and Christian Bale subsisting on a minimal, unhealthy diet for The Machinist.

Now, personal trainer David Jenkins has disclosed the extreme regimen his client, Scottish actor Richard Gadd, 37, undertook to prepare for his new BBC project Half Man. Jenkins was tasked with transforming Gadd, known for his lean physique in the semi-autobiographical series Baby Reindeer, into the thuggish, 'colossal' ex-prisoner Ruben. Over a rigorous 14-month period, Gadd achieved a dramatic change, gaining 100 pounds (40kg) and building significant muscle mass, a stark contrast to the 70kg he weighed during Baby Reindeer.

The training was exceptionally intense, with Gadd lifting up to 11,000 kilograms per session, often after 11-hour filming days and additional writing commitments. Jenkins emphasized that consistency was more important than the sheer numbers, adapting daily workouts on the fly based on Gadd's schedule and fatigue. They maintained a 'Days Until Taps Aff' countdown, and Gadd never missed a session.

To craft the specific, non-idealized physique of a recently released prisoner, Jenkins designed a tailored plan that avoided a chiseled 'Aquaman' look in favor of a 'colossal' but realistic bulk. Nutrition was a key component, featuring a unique approach of post-workout protein-only curries from a local takeaway, focusing on tandoori meats without carbs like naan or rice. Jenkins also worked on set to maintain muscle pump between takes with short, intense sessions using 15kg dumbbells to ensure visual continuity.

One unusual challenge was Gadd's apprehension about public runs due to his fame, which Jenkins overcame by instructing him to disguise himself with a hoodie and run along the Clyde. The BBC synopsis for Half Man describes it as a story about two deeply bonded men, Niall and Ruben, whose relationship fractures over three decades, culminating in a violent explosion that forces a retrospective look at their broken lives and fragile brotherhood.

While the production details highlight the physical commitment, the article notes that the drama's reception has been mixed





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Richard Gadd Half Man BBC David Jenkins Personal Trainer Body Transformation Muscle Gain Actor Preparation Baby Reindeer

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