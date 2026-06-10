Richard Gere Expresses Confidence in Son Homer's Acting Career Amid Rising Hollywood Profile

Richard Gere discusses his son Homer Gere's viral Euphoria appearance, upcoming projects with Ryan Murphy and Oliver Stone, and the elder Gere's thoughts on acting, identity, and supporting his son's path without pressure.

Richard Gere , the acclaimed actor known for iconic roles in films like Pretty Woman, American Gigolo, and An Officer and a Gentleman, recently opened up about his 26-year-old son, Homer, expressing strong confidence in his son's ability to succeed in the demanding entertainment industry.

In an interview with People, Gere highlighted Homer's recent viral appearance on HBO Max's Euphoria, where he acted opposite Sydney Sweeney, as a significant milestone that has drawn attention to his budding career. The elder Gere, now 76, emphasized a dual sense of pride: not only does he believe Homer possesses a natural, almost preternatural talent for acting, but he also commends his son's grounded demeanor and ability to handle the pressures of fame with maturity.

'I'm proud of him on two levels,' Gere stated. 'One, he's really good. He really kind of preternaturally knows what he's doing. But he's also handling it really well.

He's a good kid.

' He described Homer as 'a really good young man who kind of gets it,' underscoring his son's character amid the unpredictable landscape of Hollywood. Gere, who is currently promoting his own role in the Paramount+ series The Agency, detailed several upcoming projects that showcase Homer's growing résumé. Beyond Euphoria, Homer is set to appear in The Shards, a project from producer Ryan Murphy, where he will act alongside Kaia Gerber-the daughter of Gere's ex-wife, supermodel Cindy Crawford.

Additionally, Homer recently completed filming a movie directed by the celebrated Oliver Stone. Gere, with a touch of humor, quipped about these developments, saying, 'I can retire now. I'm passing the torch.

' Despite these opportunities, he made it clear he is not pressuring Homer to emulate his own career path, expressing full support for whatever pursuit brings his son happiness, even if it diverges from acting. 'I don't think he's got to make a life choice to commit to this if he's doing this now,' Gere explained. 'He's good at it and he's having fun, but he can become a rock climber if he wants to do that.

' Reflecting on his own journey, Gere shared how acting ultimately became the unifying force among his diverse interests in music, psychology, philosophy, and art. He acknowledged that while he once pursued a career as a studio musician and explored other fields, acting was the choice that 'brought it all together.

' His fascination with the human condition, he noted, seamlessly complements his craft. 'It's been kind of an amazing job, to filter all of my interests into this one thing,' he remarked. Gere also touched on the thematic elements of his current series, The Agency, which explores the multifaceted identities people adopt in different contexts.

'We all take on different personas,' he observed, posing philosophical questions about the 'root self' and the need to nurture one's true identity amid various social roles. Season two of The Agency premieres on Paramount+ on June 21. Gere's reflections offer both a paternal perspective on his son's emergence in Hollywood and a contemplative look at his own enduring passion for the art of acting.





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Richard Gere Homer Gere Euphoria Ryan Murphy Oliver Stone The Agency Show Business Acting Career

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