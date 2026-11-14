Richard Glossip Pleads Guilty To Accessory Charge In 1997 Oklahoma Murder Case

Kim Kardashian advocate Richard Glossip pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder, ending his 29-year battle for freedom after the US Supreme Court overturned his original conviction.

Richard Glossip, a former Oklahoma death row inmate who has been the focal point of a high-profile advocacy campaign led by celebrity Kim Kardashian, has formally pleaded guilty to a reduced legal charge. The 63-year-old admitted to being an accessory to first-degree murder in connection with the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of Barry Van Treese. This legal development marks the end of a nearly three-decade struggle for Glossip, who has maintained his innocence since his original sentencing in 1998 for the Oklahoma City murder of Van Treese, a 54-year-old motel owner and his former employer.

Legal Settlement Details And Bail Terms

The plea agreement was finalized during a court hearing on Thursday, where Oklahoma state prosecutors agreed to drop the original first-degree murder charge against Glossip. In exchange for his admission to the lesser accessory charge, the state secured a conviction without pursuing the death penalty again. This legal maneuvering followed a pivotal ruling by the US Supreme Court, which overturned Glossip's conviction in February 2025. That decision necessitated a new trial and led to Glossip's release on bond in May of that same year.

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Upon his release, Glossip was granted bail by Judge Natalie Mai, who set the amount at $500,000 on May 14. According to film producer Scott Budnick, who posted images of Glossip leaving the detention facility with his wife, Lea Glossip, Kim Kardashian paid the bail amount immediately. Budnick highlighted this financial intervention on social media, noting that the reality star graciously covered the costs that allowed Glossip to exit prison as a free man after 29 years on death row.

Conflicting Testimony And The Sneed Connection

The core of the controversy surrounding the 1997 case rests on the conflicting accounts provided by key witnesses. Prosecutors initially alleged that Barry Van Treese was fatally beaten with a baseball bat as part of a premeditated murder-for-hire plot. Justin Sneed, who was directly involved in the crime, confessed to robbing and beating Van Treese to death in 1997. Sneed received a life sentence without the possibility of parole for his direct involvement in the homicide.

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However, the testimony against Glossip relied heavily on Sneed's claim that Glossip had offered him $10,000 to carry out the attack. Glossip has consistently denied any knowledge of or participation in the plot, arguing that the evidence against him was circumstantial and that he was the victim of a flawed judicial process. The case drew international attention due to these contradictions, with advocates pointing to the lack of physical evidence linking Glossip to the murder weapon or the scene itself.

Advocacy Efforts And Public Reaction

Kim Kardashian's involvement in Glossip's case has been extensive, spanning several years of petitions, public statements, and legal advocacy. Her efforts, alongside those of other high-profile supporters, kept the case in the national spotlight and pressured state authorities to reconsider the validity of the original conviction. The Supreme Court's decision to overturn the conviction was seen as a victory for this persistent campaign, highlighting significant concerns regarding the reliability of the testimony that secured Glossip's initial death sentence.

Following his release and subsequent plea deal, Glossip expressed profound relief and gratitude. Speaking to reporters outside the detention facility, he thanked his wife and his legal team. Glossip described the experience as overwhelming yet amazing, stating that he was simply thankful to be out of prison. His attorney, Don Knight, emphasized that Glossip had already paid a heavy price for a crime he did not commit, noting that Glossip had been served three last meals and came within minutes of execution.

State Response And Upcoming Sentencing

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, who previously supported throwing out Glossip's original conviction due to trial errors, later announced that the state would retry him. However, Drummond clarified in a statement that prosecutors would seek additional prison time rather than pursuing the death penalty again. This shift in strategy reflects a compromise between the state's desire to maintain a conviction and the legal realities established by the Supreme Court's earlier ruling.

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Glossip's next legal proceedings are scheduled for December 17 and 18, when a two-day sentencing hearing will take place before Judge Natalie Mai in the Oklahoma County District Court. The outcome of these hearings will determine the length of the prison sentence Glossip must serve for his admission to accessory to first-degree murder. While the death penalty is off the table, the duration of his incarceration will represent the final chapter in a case that has captivated legal scholars and the public for nearly thirty years.