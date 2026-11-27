Richard Littlejohn argues that mandatory eye tests for drivers over 70 are unjustified, citing personal experience with the DVLA website and questioning the logic behind the new proposed regulations.

Richard Littlejohn has launched a scathing critique of the United Kingdom government's proposal to mandate eye examinations for all motorists exceeding the age of 70, labeling the initiative as ageist and logically flawed. The columnist, who himself is past the age of seventy, argues that the proposed legislation fails to account for individual health variations while imposing unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles on elderly drivers.

The Blackburn Incident Triggers Policy Change

The primary catalyst for this potential regulatory shift is a fatal traffic collision that occurred in Blackburn, Lancashire, where an eighty-one-year-old driver killed an eighty-year-old pedestrian on a zebra crossing. Authorities noted that the driver had been informed not to drive as far back as two thousand and thirteen due to vision impairments, yet he continued to operate a vehicle. The court sentenced the driver to two years and eight months imprisonment for the tragedy, a penalty that Littlejohn acknowledges as just, though he disputes the broader application of the fault to an entire demographic.

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Littlejohn's Personal Experience With DVLA

Littlejohn details his recent attempt to renew his own driving license through the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency website, describing the digital process as overwhelmingly difficult. He successfully navigated the GOV.UK login system and uploaded a photograph of his passport using an iPhone, only to be redirected back to his computer which ultimately rejected the submission. The system demanded further verification, forcing him to consider mailing his license to an address in Wales or visiting a local Post Office, a service he notes is increasingly scarce in his neighborhood.

Self-Certification Standards and Digital Access

Currently, individuals over the age of seventy are permitted to self-certify their fitness to drive, a standard Littlejohn argues should remain intact for consistency. He points out that individuals claiming conditions such as Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder can use large televisions funded by benefits, yet elderly citizens are being subjected to stricter medical verification protocols. The columnist questions the fairness of requiring proof of vision when many seniors, while possessing the mental acuity to write detailed commentary, struggle with the complex digital interfaces required for modern administrative tasks.

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Ageism in Modern Legislative Trends

The writer draws parallels between this proposal and other perceived instances of age discrimination, specifically referencing comments by Russell Brand regarding age of consent laws. He suggests that political actors are introducing new regulations primarily to generate revenue through fines and to exert control over the aging population. Littlejohn characterizes the current political class as hostile toward those who remember the nineteen seventies, implying that their memories of events like the Isle of Wight festival are treated as evidence of incompetence rather than experience.

Impact on Senior Mobility and Independence

The proposed mandate threatens to severely restrict the mobility of elderly citizens who currently rely on driving for independence. With local Post Offices closing at an accelerated rate, as noted by the disappearance of nearby retail outlets, accessing alternative verification methods becomes increasingly burdensome. Littlejohn concludes that the combination of digital barriers and mandatory medical tests creates an impossible situation for many seniors, potentially forcing them off the roads not due to a lack of skill, but due to administrative and technological exclusion.