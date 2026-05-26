Richard Madeley Explores Lack of Human Privileges in El Salvador's Mega Prison

Variety of food served to prisoners in mega jail sparks criticism from broadcaster as no green vegetables are present and men have to eat with the hands and hope they keep up with 15,000 convicted prisoners across the facility.

Richard Madeley joined prisoners eating rice, beans and tortillas for dinner at El Salvador's mega jail - before pointing out the lack of cutlery and green vegetables.

The broadcaster watched inmates hurriedly take boxes of food through the bars of their concrete cells where they spend 23 and a half hours a day with nothing to do. Some 3,000 shaven-headed inmates including gang members, rapists and terrorists eat the same meals every day at the notorious Terrorism Confinement Center (Cecot).

Madeley watched the meals being distributed while visiting Cecot for new Channel 5 documentary 'Inside the World's Mega Prison' airing this Wednesday, then tried one out himself - mistakenly dipping his hand in the beans rather than using a tortilla. He asks prison director Belarmino Garcia: ',So they never eat outside the cell, they only ever have their meals in the cell. What's the food, what's dinner tonight?

' Mr Garcia says it is ',beans and rice', and a chef is seen wheeling in a trolley packed with boxes containing the meals. Madeley adds: ',That's the same every night?

' The director tells him: ',That's dinner and breakfast, it's always repeated. Different at lunch which is rice and pasta.

' Madeley then says the meal is not a ',balanced diet'. The boxes are placed outside each cell before a command is given and the prisoners then hurriedly take them through the bars and hand them out to fellow inmates.

Cecot prison director Belarmino Garcia opens the box of food for Richard Madeley Some 3,000 shaven-headed inmates are imprisoned at the Terrorism Confinement Center Madeley starts eating the beans with his hands, before the governor says:,No, con la tortilla' Madeley says:,Oh you dip it in with the tortilla. I'm not gonna lie, the beans are quite tasty' Madeley tells the director that ',there's no green vegetables' in the meals served to inmates Mr Garcia then opens the box for Madeley, telling him: ',This is the food that is being served to them.

' The presenter replies: ',But they have to eat with their fingers? ' He is told: ',With your hands. Cutlery doesn't exist here.

' Madeley then starts eating the beans with his hands - before the governor says:,No, con la tortilla. ' Madeley replies:,Oh you dip it in with the tortilla. I'm not gonna lie, the beans are quite tasty, but this isn't what you'd call a nutritious meal, is it? I mean, there's no green vegetables.

' He is told: ',You have the protein and you have the rice, but yes. ' Read MoreEXCLUSIVE David Jones visits El Salvador's mega prison... and his account will shake you to the core The jail has become the cornerstone of Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele's war on drug cartels and key to deportations from the US under President Donald Trump.

Inmates sit in silence in windowless cells – and Good Morning Britain host Madeley has said the harsh regime inside the £85million facility in Tecoluca could help authorities in Britain fix what he described as the ',broken' prison system. He said:,I think Cecot is probably a unique, brutally bespoke solution to the horrors that plagued ordinary El Salvadorians for so long. But I do believe there are lessons we can learn and apply to repair our own broken prison system.

',Namely, that once you've agreed on the level of security and punishment and deterrence you want from it, you can achieve consistent results. You just need the application and determination to do it.

' In Cecot, prisoners wear only boxer shorts with their heads shaved, lights are never switched off and there are no family visits, recreational spaces or rehabilitation programmes. Madeley said the men have ',absolutely nothing whatsoever to do' while sat in their cells, given they are not allowed books, magazines, newspapers or screens.

Madeley watches the meals being distributed while visiting Cecot for a new documentary The boxes of food are placed outside each cell for the inmates before a command is given Footage of the meals being delivered features in the new documentary airing on Channel 5 The inmates hurriedly take the boxes of food through the bars of their concrete cells One of the prisoners takes the boxes into his cell before distributing them to other inmates Madeley says the prisoners never eat outside the cell and only ever have their meals in there There are no workshops, libraries, opportunities to learn kitchen skills and no visitors.

He added:,All meals must be taken in their cells, inside which they spend 23 and a half hours every day, with just 30 minutes outside for brief, heavily-guarded exercise.

',They just sit on their bunks, day in, day out, and the prison lights stay on 24/7, never dimmed. All will die in this prison. It's a living death.

' The 57-acre facility was built to hold up to 40,000 prisoners and currently houses an estimated 15,000 inmates. Many are suspected members of rival gangs that terrorised the country for decades, alongside convicted murderers and rapist





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El Salvador Mega Prison Richard Madeley Lack Of Green Vegetables Prisoners Eating With Their Hands

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