Richard Madeley Reveals Rolf Harris Banned From Show for Groping Makeup Artists

Richard Madeley confirms Rolf Harris was quietly banned from his television program due to inappropriate behavior toward makeup staff, highlighting industry culture shifts.

Richard Madeley has disclosed that former television personality Rolf Harris was prohibited from appearing on his programs following reports of inappropriate physical contact with makeup artists.

The broadcaster shared these details during a recent appearance on the BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, where he discussed the evolving culture within the television industry.

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Madeley stated that Harris was banned from the set despite still being a prominent and active figure in the entertainment world at the time of the decision.

He explained that the producers chose to handle the situation discreetly without creating a public scandal or media fuss regarding the ban.

Madeley Explains Quiet Ban For Harris

Madeley told the program that Harris had a reputation for groaping makeup artists behind the scenes of the television shows he presented.

He confirmed that this behavior led directly to Harris being barred from returning to the set, with the production team simply ceasing to invite him back.

The decision was characterized as a quiet administrative move rather than a public relations event, ensuring the matter remained internal to the production.

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Madeley emphasized that while they did not make a fuss, the ban was firm and resulted in Harris no longer being featured on their programming.

Context Of Industry Culture And Convictions

These revelations were made in the context of recent legal outcomes, including the conviction of comedian Russell Brand and ongoing allegations against actor David Walliams.

Madeley reflected on the broader implications of these events for the television sector and how such behavior is now viewed compared to previous decades.

Rolf Harris, who died in 2023 at the age of ninety-three, was convicted in 2014 of sexual crimes against girls and was never repentant.

He was found guilty of a string of indecent assaults that occurred between 1968 and 1986, though he never admitted to his offences or apologized to his victims.

Harris was sentenced to five years and nine months in prison but was released early, walking free in 2017 after serving part of his term.

Surprise At Russell Brand Timeline

Discussing the conviction of Russell Brand, Madeley expressed surprise that it took so long for the stories regarding Brand's behavior to emerge into the public domain.

He revealed that he only learned last week that the comedian had misbehaved while a guest on his show, thanks to revelations from Daily Mail columnist Amanda Platell.

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Platell appeared alongside Brand on Channel 4's Richard & Judy in 2007, which was presented by Mr Madeley, and described a disturbing encounter in her dressing room.

She wrote in a column that Brand had sauntered in when she was half-dressed, stating he had been longing to meet her, which made her feel deeply uncomfortable.

Platell remembered the then-up-and-coming star as quite smelly and deeply creepy, even menacing, telling him to leave, which he did with reluctance.

Legal Outcome For Russell Brand

Russell Brand was subsequently sentenced to ten years and six months in prison after being found guilty of serious sexual offenses.

The court found him guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others, leading to a significant custodial sentence.

These convictions highlight a shift in how such allegations are investigated and prosecuted, contrasting with the earlier era when Harris operated.

The combination of these cases has prompted wider discussions about accountability and the protection of crew members in the media industry.

Madeley's comments provide a rare glimpse into the private decisions made by producers to exclude problematic figures from their programs.

The quiet nature of the ban on Harris underscores how such issues were often managed behind closed doors in the past.

The recent exposure of these events serves as a stark reminder of the behaviors that were tolerated or ignored in previous decades.