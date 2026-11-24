Richard Osman addresses casting of wife Ingrid Oliver in The Thursday Murder Club film adaptation while defending creative choices made by director Chris Columbus and producer Steven Spielberg.

Richard Osman has publicly stated that he played no role in securing his wife's casting in the upcoming Netflix adaptation of his best-selling novel, The Thursday Murder Club. The former Pointless host, aged 55, clarified that the decision to cast actress Ingrid Oliver, aged 49, was entirely independent of his influence and driven by the production team.

Details On Ingrid Oliver Casting Process

The author emphasized that he had absolutely nothing to do with the selection of his wife for the film project. He explained that a producer from the film adaptation had previously seen Ingrid Oliver perform in a different production and determined that she would be the perfect fit for the role of Joanna. Joanna serves as the daughter of Celia Imrie's character, Joyce, in the narrative structure of the movie.

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Richard Osman recounted that once the producer approached him with this suggestion, he felt he could hardly refuse the opportunity. He noted that the casting decision originated from the creative team rather than any request from him. This clarification comes despite the fact that the film adaptation has contributed significantly to his status as a multimillionaire and a powerful figure in the publishing industry.

Creative Control And Director Choices

Osman has consistently defended the approach taken by the filmmakers, particularly director Chris Columbus and executive producer Steven Spielberg. He revealed that he voluntarily handed over creative control of his story to these industry veterans, describing them as brilliant professionals capable of adapting his work for the screen. He acknowledged that translating his novel into a two-hour film required difficult editorial decisions.

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The author stated that he wrote the original book from the heart, but recognized that preserving every detail in the book would result in a four-and-a-half-hour runtime. He humorously observed that such a length would likely cause audiences to lose interest, with the character Joyce dominating the screen time. He argued that filmmakers must make choices that differ from the source material to maintain pacing and engagement for viewers.

Feedback On Adaptation Changes

Some viewers have criticized the changes made in the film adaptation, describing them as unforgivable. Specific complaints include alterations to the killer's motive and accusations that the filmmakers failed to capture the essence of the original novels. Osman admitted during a 2025 appearance on This Morning that he made alternative suggestions to the producers during the filming process.

He hinted that his suggestions regarding character development and plot details were largely ignored by the production team. When asked if he had presented these ideas directly to Steven Spielberg, Osman confirmed that he had. He responded with a lighthearted comment asking if his feedback had been heeded, implying the answer was no, while still maintaining respect for the producer's expertise.

Future Plans And Sequel Speculation

Despite the tensions over creative control, Osman expressed confidence in the longevity of his written work. He believes his version of the story will remain available in bookshops for decades to come, asserting that his books come from his heart while the film represents a different interpretation. He does not plan to direct the film adaptation himself, preferring to let the filmmakers execute their own version of the narrative.

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Osman declined to confirm whether there will be a sequel to the Netflix film, stating he had no idea about future plans for the screen franchise. However, he confirmed that he is currently working on the sixth book in the Thursday Murder Club series. He also noted that he is developing an original stage version of the story, emphasizing that the characters Elizabeth, Joyce, Ibrahim, and Ron remain vibrant and active in his ongoing creative output.