Richard Richardson Stuck in Gabon After Drilling Rig Sinking Crisis

British survivor Richard Richardson remains trapped in Gabon more than three weeks after the Prospector 5 sinking. His family faces a legal crisis as he cooperates with investigators without being charged.

Richard Richardson, a sixty-eight-year-old British grandfather from Hull, remains stranded in Gabon more than three weeks after surviving the catastrophic sinking of the Prospector 5 drilling rig. The incident occurred on October twenty-four off the coast of Mayumba, leaving Richardson and numerous other British workers without the ability to return home. His daughter, Jessica Matisak, describes the situation as a crisis characterized by a complete lack of control, as her father waits indefinitely for answers regarding his repatriation.

Rig Sinking Mechanism and Immediate Aftermath

The Prospector 5, owned and operated by Borr Drilling, was contracted to support drilling operations for BW Energy when the structural failure occurred. Preliminary data from Borr Drilling indicates the rig suffered a punch-through event during preload activities. This specific geological phenomenon happens when an oil rig leg penetrates the seabed deeper than intended, causing immediate loss of stability and subsequent sinking. The rig had not yet begun actual drilling when this structural collapse took place.

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Of the one hundred fifteen individuals on board, one hundred ten managed to reach shore. Borr Drilling reported on November second that four bodies had been recovered while a search continued for one missing person. The Foreign Office was contacted for a response regarding the stranded personnel.

Legal Status and Investigative Cooperation

Richard Richardson is currently staying at a secure hotel complex in Port Gentil, where he is cooperating fully with a judicial investigation opened on October twenty-five. Despite his cooperation, he faces significant barriers to leaving the country, primarily due to language difficulties and an unclear legal framework. His daughter notes that he does not speak French and has not been charged with any wrongdoing, yet he remains unable to depart.

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Jessica Matisak stated that her father is attending interviews and answering questions to assist authorities. He is trying to avoid upsetting officials while he awaits clarity on whether a formal travel restriction is in place. The families of the other British survivors are uniting to navigate the complex Gabon legal system and determine why they are being held.

Family Distress and Welfare Concerns

The Richardson family is experiencing severe emotional distress as they monitor their father's deteriorating mental health. Diane Richardson, his wife of thirty-six years, reported that he is becoming increasingly downhearted after the traumatic event. Josh Richardson, his son, emphasized that the family has never faced a situation where their father is held against his will in a foreign country.

There are urgent concerns that Richardson may be moved to a less comfortable or remote location in Africa, which could result in a total loss of contact with his loved ones. He escaped the sinking with only the clothes on his back and a few euros, having lost his passport, phone, and wallet in the disaster. His family is particularly worried about the welfare of the other survivors who underwent similar trauma.

Corporate Response and Next Steps

Borr Drilling CEO Bruno Morand stated that an independent investigation has been commissioned to establish a thorough understanding of the disaster. Morand emphasized that all possible causes of the catastrophic loss of stability are in scope and will be considered objectively. The company aims to assess every potential cause before reaching a final determination on the incident.

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Gabon's Ministry of Petroleum and Gas activated a crisis unit immediately following the disaster and ordered the navy to reinforce search-and-rescue operations. Helicopters and underwater equipment were deployed during the initial response phase. Families of the survivors continue to advocate for clear communication regarding the legal status of the British workers and their swift return to the United Kingdom.