Richard Simmons’ Housekeeper Speaks Out in New Diane Sawyer Special Exploring His Life and Death

A new ABC special, 'The Mystery of Richard Simmons: A Diane Sawyer Special,' features the first interview with the fitness guru’s longtime housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, who discovered his body. The special explores Simmons’ life, career, and mysterious decade-long withdrawal from public life, leading up to his death in July 2024.

The life and mysterious final years of fitness icon Richard Simmons are being explored in a new ABC special, 'The Mystery of Richard Simmons : A Diane Sawyer Special,' premiering May 12th.

Simmons, known for his energetic workout routines and inclusive approach to fitness, passed away on July 13, 2024, at his Los Angeles home, just after his 76th birthday. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled his death accidental, attributing it to complications from recent falls and heart disease. For the first time, Teresa Reveles, Simmons’ housekeeper of 35 years and one of the last people to see him alive, is sharing her story.

Reveles discovered Simmons’ body and, in a teaser for the special, states this is her first time speaking publicly about the events surrounding his death. The documentary delves into Simmons’ remarkable career, tracing his 'inspiring and explosive ride' from a bullied child to a beloved megastar. Archive footage showcases his vibrant workout sessions and the 'joyful revolution' he sparked in the 1980s, building a record-breaking fitness empire.

The special also examines his sudden withdrawal from public life around 2014, a decade-long silence that fueled speculation and concern. Interviews with Rosie O’Donnell, Simmons’ manager Michael Catalano, and his family – including his brother Lenny and sister-in-law Cathy – offer insights into his personality, his impact, and the reasons behind his seclusion. Diane Sawyer questions O’Donnell on Simmons’ unique appeal, to which O’Donnell replies that he ‘loved people back to health.

’ The special explores the growing worry surrounding his absence, with Sawyer questioning Catalano about the length of the silence, and Catalano reflecting on Simmons’ feeling of love that eventually faded into quietude. The trailer hints at a turning point after ten years of silence, revealing a phone call and a handwritten note from Simmons to Sawyer expressing his trust. Sawyer’s visit to Simmons’ Hollywood home and embrace of his family suggest a deeply personal exploration of his life.

The special aims to 'pull back the curtain on the mystery' surrounding his disappearance and death. Throughout his career, Simmons championed inclusivity, opening Slimmons in Beverly Hills, a fitness studio that welcomed people of all sizes and fitness levels, a stark contrast to the often exclusive environment of traditional gyms. He famously quipped, 'I don’t care if they’re laughing with me or at me. I just want them to be laughing,' encapsulating his joyful and accepting spirit.

The special promises to reveal what Simmons was finally ready to share after years of silence, offering a comprehensive look at the man behind the sparkle and sweat





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