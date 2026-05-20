Richie Sambora, Ava Sambora, Heather Locklear at Daughter's Wedding

Richie Sambora openly showed his emotions as his daughter Ava Sambora walked down the aisle, but he put on a brave face when he saw his ex-wife Heather Locklear with her new partner. The Bon Jovi rocker had hired best physicians and medical teams for her help after their divorce. Although it was 'way too early' to tell, they got along well and were 'not awkward at all'. Ava shared the dance floor with her father after the dance especially composed for them.

Rockstar Richie Sambora had a tough time during his daughter Ava Sambora 's wedding weekend but did not shy away from seeing his ex-wife Heather Locklear .

He had hired best physicians and medical team to get her the help she needed after their break-up. Heather was supported by her new boyfriend Lorenzo Lamas and it was 'way too early to tell' if the matriarch was planning to walk down the aisle again. Richie, though supporting Locklear, was not present at the wedding. Bonnie Tyler appeared at the event to perform a special song to Ava.

Richie and Ava had a special dance on their father-daughter dance to the song he wrote, 'I'll Always Walk Beside You'. Richie and Australian guitarist Orianthi also performed together with Sambora at the Unbridled Gala for the Kentucky Derby a few weeks ago





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Richie Sambora Ava Sambora Heather Locklear Lorenzo Lamas Bon Jovi Bonnie Tyler Live Aid Redemption Day

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