Richmond Council Rejects Italian Festival Over 'Aperol Disorder' Fears

Richmond upon Thames Borough Council denies the Marzamemi Festival application. Locals cite noise and anti-social behavior risks on the historic village green.

Richmond upon Thames Borough Council has formally rejected the application for the Marzamemi Festival, an Italian cultural event proposed for the historic village green. The decision follows significant opposition from affluent residents who expressed deep concerns regarding potential public disorder and noise pollution. Organiser Emily Ceraudo had sought permission to host the three-day celebration featuring pasta workshops, live opera, and a deli marquee.

Objections Center On Public Disorder And Noise

Local authorities cited specific fears of 'Aperol-induced disorder' as a primary reason for the denial. Forty-five formal objections were submitted by residents living near the site, which borders Richmond Palace. Objectors highlighted risks of excessive noise, anti-social behaviour, and disruption to the local cricket calendar. The council noted that the proposed ticketed event clashed with the traditional nature of the public space.

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Organiser Defends Family Friendly Event Design

Emily Ceraudo, the forty-two-year-old organiser, defended the proposal as a family-oriented gathering designed for food and art enthusiasts. She stated that the event attracted 2,800 attendees last year and concluded at 8.30pm on weekends. Ceraudo explained that the festival included masterclasses, a chef stage, and activities for children rather than focusing on alcohol or loud music. She even proposed an Aperol sponsorship but clarified that drinking was not the central theme of the celebration.

Residents Protect Historic Green Space

Senior residents argued that the green is one of the best in the country and should remain free of commercial entry fees. Richard Young, eighty, criticized the £25 to £45 admission price for violating the spirit of the public land. He suggested Old Deer Park as a more suitable alternative for such events. Other neighbours raised concerns about noise affecting homes with listed status, noting that installing double-glazed windows is prohibited due to heritage protections.

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Failed Compromises And Licensing Rejection

The application was ultimately voted down by the licensing committee despite several concessions made by the organiser. Ceraudo reduced the festival footprint from 40 percent to 38 percent of the green to preserve space for cricket matches. She also agreed to stricter curfews, ending events by 8.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays, and by 6.30pm on Sundays. Acoustic monitors were proposed to protect nearby mid-Georgian and seventeenth-century residences from sound leakage.

Divergent Views On Cultural Events

Not all locals opposed the event, with some residents welcoming Italian cultural offerings in the borough. Sara Scarrow, twenty-seven, described the festival as a nice addition to the area, distinguishing it from rowdy celebrations. Tara Stevens, a local mother, supported the application for providing family activities without requiring travel to other boroughs. She pointed out that the Richmond May Ball, priced at £200, already hosts hundreds of guests on the green until 1am annually.